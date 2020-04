According to the Ohio Department of Health website, around 30% of COVID-19 cases across the state have resulted in hospitalization.

Just over 9% of cases have resulted in a trip to the ICU.

Meanwhile, in Washington County, only 9% of COVID-19 cases have resulted in hospitalization.

This number has the chance to increase, as more patients develop symptoms, however, it is a good sign that social distancing is working to keep those at highest risk safe.