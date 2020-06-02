Washington County Career Center talks changes since pandemic

The Washington County Career Center reopened on May 11th after working closely with the local health department and other adult career centers in the state of Ohio for guidelines to reopen safely.

When the pandemic began, the Washington County Career Center identified about 30% of classes could go online.

Heavy industry programs that require hands on training such as welding and HVAC. Many of the students says they were excited to come back because they cannot learn these trades without hands on learning.

“We've learned a lot, we've made a lot of adjustments but we believe we're doing everything we can to be safe and we believe that these programs are needed in the community, " said Tony Huffman, Washington County Career Center, adult technical training. We can't go very long without truck drivers and welders and HVAC technicians and chemical operators so, we're very happy to get back."

Students say they try to maintain social distancing but there’s a lot of work students must do together.