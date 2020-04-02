Parental-visitation orders remain in effect during pandemic, Washington County court says

After receiving multiple calls regarding visitation during the the stay-at- home order, the Washington County Common Pleas Court met and decided that all parties are still expected to abide by court orders.

The decision means children will continue to be exchanged for parental visits until further notice.

The one exception is if the child or anyone in either parent's household has a verified medical issue. In that instance, the child would self-isolate at their current location.

Anyone with questions about visitation or custody during the coronavirus pandemic should contact an attorney.