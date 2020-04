County Road 46 (Bells Runs Rd), 200 feet north of state route 7 will be closed by the Washington County Engineers Office on April 20, 2020 starting at 8 A.M. for culvert replacement.

The closure is estimated to last two weeks and road will be closed 24 hrs per day. There will be no thru traffic.

Please call the Washington County Engineer’s Office at (740) 376-7430 if you have any questions.