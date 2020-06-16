Washington County Fair to be held in 2020

At least one major summer event is still scheduled for 2020.

The Washington County Fair Board voted last week to hold the annual county fair as scheduled from September 5-8, 2020.

Fair Board President Kurt Bohlen says there was concern during the spring the fair might not be held, due to state closings of businesses and events between March and May.

Governor Mike DeWine recently announced events like county fairs could go on, with restrictions in place such as social distancing and extensive sanitation.

Bohlen told WTAP Tuesday the fair board plans to use money just released to county and independent fairs for sanitization and signage.

The fair committee plans to spend this summer doing extensive sanitization for the September event.

The fair has been an annual event in Washington County, mainly over the Labor Day weekend for well over a century.