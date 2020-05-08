Washington County Health Department gives guidelines to reopening businesses

The Washington County Health Department has issued guidelines for businesses in the area that are preparing to reopen their doors to the public.

Face coverings will be required for employees and should be recommended for clients and customers at all times.

Daily health assessments will take place to make sure that employees are healthy and fit to work.

Businesses will be expected to maintain good hygiene and clean and sanitize the workplace throughout the workday and at the end of shifts.

Capacity will be limited based on the size of the business, and businesses are encouraged to use appointments for customers to help control the amount of people coming in and out at one time.