Washington County Jail talks COVID-19 precautions

The Washington County Jail currently has 62 inmates and authorities are they are working with local courts to control inmate population.

Jail officials say, they are cooperating with Common Pleas and Municipal Court judges to determine whether prisoners are eligible to be released early or have their sentence pushed back to reduce the jail population during the pandemic.​

The jail has closed some of the dorms in the facility for new arrest so that new prisoners can be tested for symptoms before they go into the general population area.

"Each case is looked at individually based on what type of case it is and ability to determined if jail time can be either suspended or rescheduled at a later date," said Major Greg Nohe, Washington County Sheriff's Office, administrator.

Major Nohe says, serious felony offenses awaiting pre-trial are staying in jail and are not being looked at for reduced sentences.

At this time, inmates do not have gloves or masks but all of the Washington County Jail staff has personal protective equipment.