Washington County Libraries provide curbside service

Washington County Public Libraries are now offering curbside services for their patrons to pick up materials with little to no contact.

They are able to come in one at a time to pick up holds that they have places or new materials.

Librarians will be fielding calls and helping callers find books that they will enjoy.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for those who come and masks will be worn by all employees.

Those dropping off materials are encouraged to wipe them down before dropping them off and to use the outdoor book drops as opposed to bringing them inside the library.

The materials will then be sanitized by library staff.

There is also a drive thru option available on Pike Street, which has been a popular choice for many patrons.