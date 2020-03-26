Washington County Sheriff discusses stay at home order

The Ohio stay at home order had many questioning if leaving the house could have legal consequences.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks and other sheriffs had a statewide conference call with Governor Mike DeWine where they talked about enforcement of the order.

Mincks says he and his deputies are not looking to make a lot of arrests, but wants everyone to comply with the order to stop the spread of the virus.

Officers will be able to cite you for non-essential travel, and if you are stopped there will be a conversation about why you are out.

If you are cited it would be a misdemeanor charge and you would be tried in Municipal Court.

Mincks encourages everyone that has relatives that need checked on to continue doing that.