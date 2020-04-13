Washington County Sheriff's Office looking for Cutler man

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sergeant McKee of the Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a follow up on a burglary on Big Run Road.

While following up Sergeant McKee learned the suspect might be at another address on State Route 555. ​

The suspect fled on foot when he saw the Sergeant arrive. Sergeant Mckee found a loaded handgun and 30 grams of meth which led to a search warrant.​

Authorities are now looking for Darren Michael Dean who is approximately 6 feet tall and 195 lbs with roses tattooed on the back of his hands.

"We consider him to be armed and dangerous due to his history," said Lt. Kevin Hornbeck, Washington County Sheriff's Office. "He actually has two active warrants, one out of the Department of Corrections for a parole violation with the originating charge of attempted murder of a police officer," said Lt. Kevin Hornbeck, Washington County's Sheriff's Office.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office urges the public to call 911 immediately if you see Darren Michael Dean.