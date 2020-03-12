Washington County cancels Career Connect Job Fair

In response to Governor Mike DeWine’s request to limit face-to face interaction in large groups, Marietta College, Washington State Community College, and the Washington County Career Center have chosen to cancel the Career Connect Job Fair originally scheduled for March 19th.

This, despite no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County.

Officials with the event say they are looking to reschedule the event for a date that will ensure the full safety and health of all involved.

This year would have been the second for the event.

Updates will be provided for the event www.careerconnectmov.org

