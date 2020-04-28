Washington County election results delayed

The Washington County Board of Elections said Tuesday night that results of the Primary Election are being delayed because of an issue with the counting of the ballots.

An election official said the board has two systems counting ballots and that the results from those two counts do not match.

The board member said the difference will not change the results.

However, because the results do not match, the Ohio Secretary of State's office said the local Board of Elections cannot release those results.

The board is working on the problem and will release the results as soon as possible.

In a statement, the Board of Elections said: "We're certainly happy that we had such an incredible response after Ohio converted to a vote-by-mail primary virtually overnight. As we continue to tabulate the ballots into the evening, what's far more important than being fast is being accurate. That's what Washington County voters deserve."