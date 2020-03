Washington County officials have scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Monday to discuss actions that will be taken as a result of Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order that goes into effect Monday night.

We will carry the news conference live on Me-TV, over-the-air channel 26.2, Suddenlink channel 19, CAS channel 19 and DirecTV channel 17.

It will also be streamed on the WTAP Facebook page.