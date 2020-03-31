Washington County libraries staying engaged while closed

Even though all physical locations of the Washington County Public Library system are closed, library officials are doing the best they can to keep customers engaged.

There are many ways people can connect digitally through different educational programs and electronic books.

All books that were checked out before the libraries were closed are not to be returned until at least April 30, library officials said, adding that the date could change depending on the coronavirus pandemic.

The main goal is to keep in touch with their customers.

"Our most important mission is just to continue to serve this community and make sure that they have access to information and resources as much as possible," said Sarah Arnold, marketing and community relations manager of the Washington County Public Library system. "So, we're trying to promote all of the services that we can still offer that benefit all age groups, we have different learning tools on our website, and tutoring programs."

The "Little Libraries", which are the give-a-book, take-a-book stations, are still open, but any books being returned are being sanitized.

