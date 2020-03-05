Washington County residents in danger of losing gas service

Madison Energy is the natural gas provider for 64 households on the edge of Washington County.

The pipeline that brings them their natural gas is in need of repairs, and Madison Energy says the cost of repair is more than the pipeline is worth.

They have decided to abandon the pipeline which could cause those residents to lose their source of natural gas.

The discontinuation of natural gas could affect residents on Corner Road, Wells Road, Jones Road, Dale Road, and more.

A group of residents that would be affected have banded together to try to find a solution.

Wednesday night, they gathered to discuss their concerns and options moving forward.

One of the key concerns are elderly people who live in this area that rely on gas to power their homes, and the difficulty they will have switching to propane or electric with a fixed income.

Other residents say they have made expensive modifications to their homes that rely on gas.

A representative from Madison Energy told WTAP that it is unlikely that another gas provider will step in to offer their services because the cost of maintaining the existing pipeline will be too high.

The group that met Wednesday says they have contacted State Representatives and are still eager for a solution to their impending problem.