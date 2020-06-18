Washington County sheriff reacts to new police reform order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on police reforms on Tuesday, in response to the deaths of many to police brutality.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks is in favor of the order, and he supports the notion of all officers who mishandle arrests and use excessive force in unnecessary situations should be properly reprimanded.

Mincks also wants to make sure the community knows that he is always in favor of listening to the public about improving community relations with local law enforcement.

"We welcome anything that will make our relationship with the public better," Mincks said. "We have been using body cams, I believe, since 2016. So, we're headed on our fourth year with using body cams. And, I think it's a very good system, that seems to work out very well."

Mincks also stated that he wants to continue to make sure that the community feels safer with his department in their presence.