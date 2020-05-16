Washington County woman faces attempted murder, theft charges

A Washington County woman is in jail after authorities say she shot at a woman at a man's home on Railroad Street in Whipple.

Sheriff's deputies arrested 31-year-old Cheyann Martinez after she allegedly fired at least two shots at the home of a man with whom both women claimed to romantically involved.

According to a news release, Martinez entered the home while the woman was staying there, retrieved a .22 pistol and allegedly shot at her. Martinez also allegedly fired a shot at a vehicle outside the home.

Deputies say the woman eventually called authorities and "her boyfriend" for help.

They also say they recovered some items belonging to the woman after they took Martinez to jail.

Martinez is in the Washington County jail awaiting an appearance in Marietta Municipal Court.