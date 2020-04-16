Washington Elementary teachers parade

Washington Elementary School teachers planned a parade to see their students Thursday.

The teachers painted their cars, and prepared balloons and signs to display as they drove through the neighborhood.

The students were ready as well, with homemade signs of their own and sidewalk chalk to thank their teachers.

The parade was led by a police escort, starting on front street and hitting every street on the way to the Frontier Shopping Center.

The teachers were pleased with the outcome and said they loved having the chance to see the children after a long time away.