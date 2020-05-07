Washington-Morgan County Action receives funds to support homeless veterans

The nonprofit organization Washington-Morgan County Action has received an additional $252,000 from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs through the CARES Act. The money is to be spent in 90 days and is intended to support homeless veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is a Supportive Services for Veterans Family (SSVF) grant. Because it is more difficult to help veterans who are in a housing crisis to find long-term housing during the pandemic, the organization will be using the funds both to help veterans find temporary accommodations and secure more permanent housing, said Emily Maze, lead veteran case manager at Washington-Morgan County Action.

“We needed this additional funding to place a lot of our veterans who are being asked to leave the V.A. hospitals if they’re noncritical patients. A lot of them don’t have anywhere to go, so the V.A. has asked us to put them in hotels and find other arrangements so they’re not homeless, on the streets dealing with this epidemic,” Maze said.

The process of relocating homeless veterans is underway, and some veterans have already been moved to hotels. In addition, the organization has relationships with grocery stores and meal delivery services in order to provide food for veterans staying in hotels during the pandemic.

The funds are also being used to connect with landlords and take additional steps to help homeless veterans find long-term housing. The process has not been easy, Maze said, due to limitations on in-person meetings and other challenges posed by COVID-19. However, she said the organization has been making significant positive strides.

“It has been difficult, but we’re doing it. We’re helping our veterans, for sure...This can be challenging during our normal grant cycle, and COVID-19 has kind of thrown us for a loop. But we’re doing it and we’re figuring it out. People have been great working with us...We’re getting it done and it’s working, ” Maze said.

The organization is also trying to get the word out to those veterans who may qualify for their assistance. To be eligible, an individual must be a veteran who was not discharged dishonorably, must have an income that is 50 percent below their county median income for their household size, and must be in a housing crisis, meaning they are currently experiencing eviction, foreclosure, or homelessness. And with this funding, the organization can assist eligible veterans in 15 counties in Southeast Ohio. The counties include Washington, Morgan, Muskingum, Gallia, Meigs, Athens, Noble, Guernsey, Monroe, Vinton, Belmont, Jackson, Pike, Lawrence and Scioto.

The organization connects veterans with resources, benefits, and other goods and services including general housing items, transportation repairs, rent assistance, financial assistance for childcare, utilities, security deposits, and more. Their long-term goal is to help veterans to become self-sufficient.