Washington State Comm. College using 3D printers to make PPEs

As the COVID-19 pandemic goes on, people around the area are providing their assistance to essential workers. A lot of this is being done by the Makerspace program that incorporates the usage of technology such as laser printers and 3-D printers to help provide proper PPE's for them.

One of the partners of the Makerspace program is Washington State Community College, which is using their equipment to provide face shields and face mask restraints that help ease the pressure on the head from the face mask.

The college is putting a lot of effort into using all of their resources to assist the workers. Even Assistant Engineering Professor, John Burgardt brought home three of the college's 3-D printers to take back to his home for them to work around the clock and create more of the PPE's for the medical workers.