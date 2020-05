Washington State Community College has awarded scholarships to 52 students from 23 different area high schools in both Ohio and West Virginia.

The awards varied in value from $500 to $9,000 over two years at the college.

WSCC will welcome its scholarship students this upcoming fall.

Classes are scheduled to begin August 17th.

Like many other colleges, WSCC is awaiting word on the guidelines that will be issued to schools regarding in-person learning.