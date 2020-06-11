Water line flushing to begin in Parkersburg Friday

The Parkersburg Utility Board, Water Division, will flush lines in the city and surrounding service areas beginning at 10 P.M. on Friday, June 12.

Parkersburg Utility Board Manager Eric Bennett said, "flushing of the water lines is done to remove the buildup of iron and manganese oxides from the lines and to inspect the operation of the fire hydrants in the water distribution system." Bennett also said, "Water line flushing helps to maintain the quality of water provided to the customers of Parkersburg's water system."

Some residents may experience a temporary discoloration of their water while the work is taking place. "It is likely that some brown colored water will enter house connections if water is used at the same time that the flushing is being done in the area," said Bennett.

It is recommended that laundry not be done when water line flushing is being done in the area. If laundry becomes stained, it should not be dried. Instead, it should be rewashed with a product formulated for iron stain removal such as Iron Out or Red Out.

If you experience discolored water, turn on the cold water and allow it to run until the water clears. It is recommended that you don't use your hot water until you are satisfied the water is running clear.

Flushing will take place starting at 10 P.M., June 12 and will continue around the clock until work is completed, approximately 3 A.M. on Sunday, June 14.

Flushing will begin on 19th Street and move northward on Dudley Avenue, and westerly to the Ohio River. Simultaneously, a second crew will begin flushing on 19th Street moving east of Dudley Avenue and south toward Little Kanawha River by 11 A.M. Saturday morning. Relief crews should start in the area of City Park and move across the Little Kanawha River to South Parkersburg. Work will continue moving south toward Pettyville. If you have any questions, please call 304-424-8535.