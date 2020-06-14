Water main break causes water to be shut off in Marietta

City officials were called out to a large hole in the road caused by a pipe bursting on 3rd and Putnam Street, Saturday morning.

Officials had to shut off water for residents and businesses in the area.

Water superintendent, Jeff Kephart says the water main failed because of its age,

City officials were able to get the hole filled and water turned back on for residents, Saturday afternoon.

Kephart says they were able to temporarily patch the hole and the road will be getting paved in a couple of weeks.