UPDATE: W.Va. reports 90th COVID-19 death

UPDATE: 6/22/20 6:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported one new coronavirus death and 19 new cases in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,571 cases and 151,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. That's an increase of 28 cases since the DHHR updated its statistics Sunday evening.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 755 active cases and 1,726 recovered cases .

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.68 percent and the daily percentage was 1.03 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (83/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (262/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (152/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).

UPDATE: 6/22/20 2:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported nine new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,552 cases, 89 deaths and 151,113 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 782 active cases and 1,681 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.69 percent and the daily percentage was 1.66 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed seven active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (13/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (260/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (140/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (48/15), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

UPDATE: 6/19/20 6:15 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 33 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Friday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,468 cases, 88 deaths and 146,545 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. There have been 50 new cases since statistics were updated Thursday afternoon.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 711 active cases and 1,669 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.68 percent and the daily percentage was 2.57 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed seven active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (409/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (210/5), Kanawha (253/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (135/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (66/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (37/6), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (28/1), Randolph (148/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (12/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

UPDATE: 6/19/20 10:10 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 17 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Friday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,435 cases, 88 deaths and 145,932 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 682 active cases and 1,665 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.67 percent and the daily percentage was 0.30 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed seven active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (401/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (209/5), Kanawha (251/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (134/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (61/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (32/6), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (28/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (6/0).

UPDATE: 6/18/20 6:05 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 18 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Thursday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,418 cases, 88 deaths and 144,347 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. There have been 42 new cases since statistics were updated Wednesday afternoon.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 665 active cases and 1,665 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.68 percent and the daily percentage was 1.17 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed seven active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (397/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (208/5), Kanawha (248/8), Lewis (14/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (133/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (59/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (30/6), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (26/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (6/0).

UPDATE: 6/18/20 10:10 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 24 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Thursday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,400 cases, 88 deaths and 142,849 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 658 active cases and 1,654 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.68 percent and the daily percentage was 0.66 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (390/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (76/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (208/5), Kanawha (245/7), Lewis (14/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (15/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (133/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (59/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (26/7), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (26/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (9/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (6/0).

UPDATE: 6/17/20 6:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 18 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Wednesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,376 cases, 88 deaths and 141,289 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 634 active cases and 1,654 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.68 percent and the daily percentage was 0.89 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed six active cases, 48 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (389/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (75/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (208/5), Kanawha (246/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (15/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (133/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (58/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (22/7), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (26/1), Randolph (144/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (8/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

UPDATE: 6/17/20 11:10 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 17 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Wednesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,358 cases, 88 deaths and 138,256 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 631 active cases and 1,639 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.71 percent and the daily percentage was 1.68 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed seven active cases, 47 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (385/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (74/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (206/5), Kanawha (245/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (22/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (144/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

UPDATE: 6/16/20 6:05 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported nine new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,341 cases, 88 deaths and 136,991 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 617 active cases and 1,636 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.71 percent and the daily percentage was 0.41 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 46 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (381/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (73/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (206/5), Kanawha (242/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (56/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (24/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

UPDATE: 6/16/20 10:15 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 10 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Tuesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,332 cases, 88 deaths and 133,142 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 623 active cases and 1,621 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.75 percent and the daily percentage was 1.10 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed nine active cases, 45 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (381/18), Boone (18/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (73/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (30/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (207/5), Kanawha (242/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (56/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

UPDATE: 6/15/20 5:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 24 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,322 cases, 88 deaths and 131,875 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 627 active cases and 1,607 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.75 percent and the daily percentage was 2.37 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed 10 active cases, 44 recovered cases and two deaths. That's an increase of one case since an update Monday morning.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (377/18), Boone (18/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (73/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (30/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (204/5), Kanawha (240/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

UPDATE: 6/15/20 10:40 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported eight new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,298 cases, 88 deaths and 131,875 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 625 active cases and 1,585 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.74 percent and the daily percentage was 0.64 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed 10 active cases, 43 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (369/18), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (70/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (21/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (47/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (202/5), Kanawha (239/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (10/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).

UPDATE: 6/12/20 11:44 P.M.

Two more people have died from coronavirus in West Virginia. The 87th and 88th victims of the virus were both men in their 70s.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary.

During his address to the Mountain State on Friday, Governor Jim Justice discussed several positive trends occurring with COVID-19 numbers, including a downward trending cumulative positive test rate. However, he urged caution as the state returns to normal, as West Virginia had recently lost an 86th person to COVID-19. This time, a 50 year-old male from Mineral County died from the virus.

“We’re pumping out numbers that are record after record after record in West Virginia. And all I would tell you is keep doing that West Virginia, you’re doing great. But, just remember we lost 86 good people. 86 really good people. The last one was a 50, 50 year old man. Please, please be cautious,” said Justice.

After Justice's address, the DHHR released their 5 p.m. update which included the 87th and 88th reported deaths. A 73 year-old man from Mingo County, and a 78 year-old male from Berkeley County.

Their deaths arrive with 16 new reported cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,249. As the case count climbs, the cumulative positive test rate appears to be dropping. During his address, Justice said the rate had reached a record low of 1.8 percent, but the number was updated to 1.79 percent Friday evening.

According to the state's coronavirus resource website, there are currently 593 active cases in West Virginia. 1,568 people have recovered from the virus.

125,773 confirmatory tests have been conducted in the Mountain State.

UPDATE: 6/12/20 10:25 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 16 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Friday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,233 cases, 86 deaths and 123,963 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 594 active cases and 1,553 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.80 percent and the daily percentage was 1.30 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 43 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (355/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (70/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (10/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (42/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (239/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (34/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/3), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (20/1), Randolph (139/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (5/0).

UPDATE 6/11/20 5:10 PM

As of 5 P.M. Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported five new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 50-year old male from Mineral County. “Our sincere condolences are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There have been 122,691 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,217 total cases and 86 deaths.

The numbers of confirmed cases by county are as follows:

Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (352/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (42/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (237/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (18/1), Randolph (138/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (5/0).

UPDATE 6/11/20 10:50 A.M.

As of 10 A.M. Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths.

There have been 121,044 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,212 total cases and 85 deaths.

The numbers of confirmed cases by county are as follows:

Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (350/17), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (41/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (235/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (32/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/2), Monongalia (129/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (18/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 6/10/20 6:10 P.M.

As of 5 P.M. Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported five new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths.

There have been 119,716 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,193 total cases and 85 deaths.

The numbers of confirmed cases by county are as follows:

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (345/16), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (32/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (52/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 6/10/20 11:30 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with one additional death.

The death of a 65-year old male from Kanawha County has been confirmed by DHHR. “We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There have been 117,916 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,188 total cases and 85 deaths.

The numbers of confirmed cases by county are as follows:

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (340/15), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (3/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (52/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (139/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 6/9/20 6:40 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 10 new coronavirus cases, including one in Wood County, but no additional deaths in statistics updated Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,179 cases, 84 deaths and 117,075 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 613 active cases and 1,482 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.86 percent and the daily percentage was 0.30 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed nine active cases, 43 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (338/15), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (32/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (51/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (137/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 6/9/20 2:50 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported eight new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in statistics updated Tuesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,169 cases, 84 deaths and 114,264 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 608 active cases and 1,477 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.90 percent and the daily percentage was 1.03 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 43 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (335/15), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (31/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (51/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (137/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 6/8/20 5:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported eight new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in statistics updated late Monday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,161 cases, 84 deaths and 113,694 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 605 active cases and 1,472 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.90 percent and the daily percentage was 0.80 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 43 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (332/15), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (140/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (237/5), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (31/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (50/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (134/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 6/8/20 1:55 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported nine new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,153 cases, 84 deaths and 113,535 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 601 active cases and 1,468 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.90 percent and the daily percentage was 0.52 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed eight active cases, 43 recovered cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (331/15), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (139/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (237/3), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (30/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (133/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 6/7/2020 5:20 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting no new deaths for the second day in a row on Sunday. On top of this, only 8 new cases have been reported. That's less than half of Saturday's new cases.

The total COVID-19 case count in West Virginia is now 2,144.

84 people have died from the virus in the Mountain State.

111,738 tests have been administered in West Virginia, and the cumulative positive test rate sits at 1.92 percent.

There are 609 active cases in the Mountain State, according to statistics on the state's COVID-19 resource website.

1,451 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

UPDATE: 6/6/2020 9:15 p.m.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,136.

No new deaths have been reported.

110,609 confirmatory tests have been administered in West Virginia, with a cumulative positive test rate of 1.97 percent.

According to numbers on the state's coronavirus resource website, 1,449 people have recovered from the virus. There are 603 active cases.

UPDATE: 6/5/2020 5:25 p.m.

West Virginia is reporting 2 new COVID-19 related deaths.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says that a 75-year-old man from Berkeley County and an 84-year-old woman from Pendleton County have died. The deaths bring the total in the state to 84, after 3 deaths reported earlier on Friday.

The DHHR is also reporting 6 new confirmed cases in West Virginia, bringing the total cases to 2,119.

The agency’s website shows that 1,445 people have recovered from the virus and there are 590 active cases in the state.

UPDATE: 6/5/2020 10:30 a.m.

West Virginia is reporting 3 new COVID-19 related deaths.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says that an 82-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man, and a 52-year-old man have died. All three people were from Jefferson County. The deaths bring the total in the state to 82.

The DHHR is also reporting 11 new confirmed cases in West Virginia, bringing the total cases to 2,113.

The agency’s website shows that 1,425 people have recovered from the virus and there are 606 active cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (325/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (230/3), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (46/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 6/4/2020 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia passes more than 2,100 COVID-19 cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 25 total new positive cases for Thursday, June 4. That brings the total number of positive cases to 2,102.

The DHHR is also reporting one news death. The 62-year old man from Roane County brings the state total to 79 deaths.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says Wood County has not had a positive test in the last week.

UPDATE: 6/4/2020

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) regrets to announce another COVID-19 related death in the Mid-Ohio Valley region. This individual was a resident of Roane County.

There have been no new cases in the past week. Wood County has a total of 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Roane County has nine positive cases; Wirt County remains at four, Calhoun County and Pleasants County have two cases each. Ritchie County has one case. Cases are reported to the county of residence.

Wearing a mask or face covering, physical distancing, and washing hands frequently remain the most important steps to protecting oneself and others.

For more information, visit www.movhd.com, www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

UPDATE: 6/4/2020

West Virginia health officials are reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases as of 10:00 a.m. June 4.

106,049 people have been tested for COVID-19. 2,092 people have tested positive and 78 people have died.

So far, 1,381 people have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (321/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (197/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (19/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (46/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (47/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

UPDATE: 6/3/20 5:20 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported six new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in statistics updated Wednesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,077 cases and 104,333 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 601 active cases and 1,398 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 1.99 percent and the daily percentage was 1.44 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (315/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (194/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (19/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (47/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

UPDATE: 6/3/20 10:15 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in statistics updated Wednesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,071 cases and 103,768 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 616 active cases and 1,381 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 2 percent and the daily percentage was 0.88 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (315/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (193/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (31/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (126/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (45/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

UPDATE: 6/2/20 5:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 15 new coronavirus cases and the state's 78th death in statistics updated Tuesday afternoon.

The latest victim was identified as an 70-year-old woman from Berkeley County. It's the seventh death in the eastern panhandle county, which still has more than 100 active cases.

“It is with great sadness, that we announce another life lost to COVID-19,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said.

Kanawha County lead the state in COVID-19 deaths with 19, including a 52-year-old man whose death was reported Tuesday morning. Jackson County is second with 18.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the DHHR reported 2,056 cases and 102,298 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 606 active cases and 1,373 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 2.01 and the daily percentage was 0.71 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (308/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (192/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (126/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (36/1), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

UPDATE: 6/2/20 9:55 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 13 new coronavirus cases and the state's 77th death in statistics updated Tuesday morning.

The latest victim was identified as an 52-year-old man from Kanawha County.

“Our sincere condolences are extended for this profound loss,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said.

Kanawha County lead the state in COVID-19 deaths with 19. Jackson County is second with 18.

As of 9:30 a.m. the DHHR reported 2,041 cases and 100,543 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 626 active cases and 1,341 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 2.03 and the daily percentage was 0.21 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (187/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (123/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 6/1/20 5:40 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 11 new coronavirus cases and the state's 76th death in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

The latest victim was identified as an 80-year-old man from Preston County. It's the third death recorded in that county.

"We send our sympathy to this family and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said.

Jackson and Kanawha counties lead the state with 18 deaths apiece.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 2,028 cases and 99,751 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 620 active cases and 1,332 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 2.03 and the daily percentage was 0.98 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (64/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (179/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (34/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (100/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 6/1/20 10:20 A..M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported seven new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in statistics updated Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 2,017 cases, 75 deaths and 98,095 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 629 active cases and 1,313 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 2.06 and the daily percentage was 1.84 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (299/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (64/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (48/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (178/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (44/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (34/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (100/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 5/30/2020

A 75th person has died from COVID-19 in West Virginia, state health officials said Saturday morning. The latest person to die from the virus was a 96 year-old man from Fayette County.

“We join the family in grieving for this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary.

Between their morning and afternoon updates, the DHHR reported 17 new positive cases of coronavirus. That brings the total to 1,989 in West Virginia.

The state website shows 615 active cases of the virus in West Virginia. That's nine fewer cases than Friday. So far, 1,299 people have recovered from the virus.

96,369 tests have been administered in the Mountain State, with a cumulative positive test rate of 2.06 percent.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is still reporting 52 cases in Wood County and two deaths.

UPDATE: 5/29/20 5 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 21 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in statistics updated Friday afternoon.

The DHHR also reported a dozen fewer active cases since its update Friday morning.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 1,972 cases, 74 deaths and 93,872 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 624 active cases and 1,274 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 2.10 and the daily percentage was 2.5 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (293/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (172/5), Kanawha (221/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (129/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 5/29/20 10;15 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 16 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in statistics updated Friday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 1,951 cases, 74 deaths and 93,377 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 636 active cases and 1,241 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative daily percentage of positive tests was 2.09 and the daily percentage was .0.95.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (290/11), Boone (10/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (168/4), Kanawha (218/2), Lewis (7/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (43/2), Mingo (6/1), Monongalia (121/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (18/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (126/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Webster (0/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 5/28/20 6 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 29 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in statistics updated Thursday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 1,935 cases, 74 deaths and 91,036 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 629 active cases and 1,232 recovered cases.

In addition, both the cumulative and daily percentages of positive tests were 2.13 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (287/11), Boone (10/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (165/3), Kanawha (216/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/10), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (17/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (123/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 5/28/20 10:30 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported seven new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in statistics updated Thursday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 1,906 cases, 74 deaths and 90,315 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 621 active cases and 1,211 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative percentage of positive tests was 2.11 percent, while the daily percentage was .34 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (286/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (58/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (163/3), Kanawha (214/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/9), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (16/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (117/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 5/27/20 6:25 P.M.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reported three new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon as the number in West Virginia grew by 32 to nearly 1,900.

The MOVHD said new cases were recorded in Wood, Roane and Pleasants counties, raising the totals in those counties to 52, nine and four, respectively. The department also reported a total of four cases in Wirt County, two in Calhoun County and one in Ritchie County.

As the number of cases continues to increase, the MOVHD said the work being done by so-called contact tracers is an important tool being used to fight the virus.

"They work with a confirmed positive person to get the names and phone numbers for everyone that person came in close contact with while possibly infectious," the department said in news release. "Those names and phone numbers are kept confidential by the health department. Once identified, the contact tracers may call or text those identified to let them know that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and then through a series of questions they will determine if a person should be quarantined."

The MOVHD also encouraged people to be wary of potential scams involving people posing as contact tracers.

"Unfortunately, there are scammers pretending to be coronavirus contact tracers," the MOVHD said. " Although we have not seen this in our area, we want to make you aware, the scammers are sending text messages to warn people they've been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and need to click a link to learn more."

The messages may seem straightforward but when the link is clicked a malicious software is downloaded onto the person’s smartphone, giving hackers access to the private information, the MOVHD said.

"Contact tracers will only text to inform someone that the health department will be calling them and will never ask for personal information, such as a social security number or bank information," the MOVHD said. "At the end of a call with a contact tracer, they will also sometimes give people the option to enroll in text message updates.

The department said you should be alert, and if you are not certain that the contact tracer is legitimate, ask for their name, hang up and call ]304-485-7374 to verify the person's identity.

Statewide, as of 5 p.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 89,460 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,899 total cases and 74 deaths.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 618 active cases and 1,207 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative percentage of positive tests was 2.12 percent, while the daily percentage was 3.19 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (286/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (58/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (47/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (164/3), Kanawha (214/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/8), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (16/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (104/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 5/27/20 11:40 A.M.

West Virginia health officials reported 13 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths in statistics updated Wednesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the Department of Health and Human Resources statistics showed 1,867 cases, 74 deaths and 88,461 total confirmatory laboratory results received.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 602 active cases and 1,191 recovered cases.

In addition, the cumulative percentage of positive tests was 2.11 percent, while the daily percentage was 1.73 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (281/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (159/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (86/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 5/26/20 6 P.M.

The death of a 75-year-old Preston County man announced Tuesday afternoon is the 74th in West Virginia linked to the coronavirus.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to this gentleman’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Deaths have now been recorded in 19 of the state's 55 counties, with Jackson and Kanawha counties reporting 18 apiece to lead the state.

Meanwhile, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said Tuesday afternoon that only eight of 51 cases in Wood County remain active. Forty-one people have recovered and two have died.

The MOVHD also reported one new case in Pleasants County on Tuesday, raising the total to three. Two of those people have recovered.

Statewide, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the DHHR reported 1,857 cases, an increase of 57 since statistics were updated earlier in the day.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 87,811 confirmatory laboratory results received, 600 active cases and 1,180 recovered cases.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (280/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (82/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 5/26/20 10:15 A.M.

West Virginia Health officials reported 15 new coronavirus cases in statistics released Tuesday morning.

There have now been 1,797 cases and 73 deaths in West Virginia.

As of 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also reported 87,483 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,797 total cases and 73 deaths.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website shows 1,139 recovered cases.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases and probable cases provided by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (278/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (40/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE 5/25/20 5:05 P.M.

As of 5 P.M., May 25, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the state and one additional death.

There have been 86,872 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,782 total cases and 73 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 74-year old male from Mineral County. “On this Memorial Day, we remember the service of those veterans who have passed away, as well as the seventy-three West Virginians we have recently lost due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The number of cases by county is as follows:

Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (277/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (154/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE 5/25/20 9:25 A.M.

As of 10 A.M., May 25, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the state, but no new deaths. This is the third day in a row that no new deaths have been reported.

There have been 86,325 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,774 total cases and 72 deaths. That is an increase of three positive cases, up from 1,771 Sunday.

The number of cases by county is as follows:

Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (276/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (151/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (39/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (16/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 5/24/20 9 P.M.

West Virginia health officials have reported 42 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, making the state's total 1,771. For the second straight day, no new deaths are reported, keeping the number at 72.

The West Virginia COVID-19 website lists 570 active cases of the virus, and that 1,129 people have recovered, adding 18 new recoveries.

Wood County numbers remain the same, as the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says that the case number remains at 50, with 3 other probable cases.

UPDATE: 5/23/20 11 P.M.

West Virginia health officials reported 24 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,729. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 72.

The state COVID-19 website lists 539 active cases of the virus. 1,118 people have recovered from coronavirus. That's 11 new recoveries from Friday.

Locally, Wood County is still reporting 50 confirmed cases, though the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is aware of three probable cases that haven't yet been confirmed. It has been three days since the MOVHD has confirmed a case, but they are aware of four probable cases; the three in Wood County and one in Pleasants County.

84,677 tests have been administered in West Virginia.

UPDATE: 5/22/20 5 P.M.

West Virginia health officials reported the state's 72nd COVID-19 death Friday afternoon, along with a spike in the number of case that was attributed to a change in how cases are reported.

The latest victim was identified as a 54-year-old man in Lewis County. It's the first death recorded there.

“With great sadness, we report another death as a result of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources. "Our condolences are extended to the family for their loss.”

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the DHHR reported 1,705 total cases and 82,747 total confirmatory laboratory results received.

Officials said the spike of 89 new cases and a sizable decrease in the number of lab tests reported since Friday morning were a one-time occurrence that happened because totals have been changed to reflect probable cases.

"In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard now includes probable cases." the DHHR said in a news release. "Although a small portion of the cases to date, probable cases are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. Public health takes all the same precautions for probable cases as confirmed cases, so those will now be included on the dashboard."

The revamped COVID-19 website on Friday afternoon also showed 526 active cases and 1,107 recovered cases.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (probably cases are now included, and local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (256/8), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (42/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (6/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (13/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (35/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (140/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (3/1), Monongalia (119/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (6/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (24/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (28/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).

UPDATE: 5/22/20 10:40 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 A.M. on Friday, May 22 that there have been 84,829 laboratory results received for COVID-19 in the state, with 1,616 positive, 83,213 negative. That is an increase of 13 positive test results, up from 1,603 reported Thursday at 5 P.M.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state is holding at 71.

The number of confirmed cases by county is as follows:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (253), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (13), Hancock (14), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (136), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (27), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (36), Mingo (3), Monongalia (119), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (17), Preston (15), Putnam (31), Raleigh (14), Randolph (10), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

UPDATE: 5/21/20 6:10 P..M.

West Virginia health officials reported another coronavirus death in Jackson County Thursday afternoon, raising the total there to 18 and to 71 in the state.

The latest victim was a 73-year-old woman, and her death means Jackson and Kanawha counties are now tied for the state's most deaths with 18 apiece, according to the latest update from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report another life lost to this horrible virus,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 10 new cases, raising the total to 1,603. In addition, there have been 82,716 negative tests from among 84,319 laboratory results received.

The latest numbers on the DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 983 official recoveries from the virus. In addition, the percentage of positive tests fell slightly to 1.90 percent.

In Wood County, state statistics show 48 cases and two deaths, while the latest numbers from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department released Wednesday afternoon showed 50 total cases.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (251), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (13), Hancock (13), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (132), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (27), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (35), Mingo (3), Monongalia (119), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (15), Preston (15), Putnam (31), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

UPDATE: 5/21/20 10:15 A.M.

Two West Virginia counties have combined for half of the state's 70 coronavirus deaths after the death of an 85-year old woman in Kanawha County, health officials said.

The 18 deaths in Kanawha County are the most in the Mountain State, while Jackson County has recorded 17.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources said.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the DHHR reported 1,593 cases, up 26 from Wednesday evening, and 81,588 negative tests from among 83,181 laboratory results received.

The latest numbers on the DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 977 official recoveries from the virus. In addition, the percentage of positive tests fell slightly to 1.92 percent.

In Wood County, state statistics show 48 cases and two deaths, while the latest numbers from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department released Wednesday afternoon showed 50 total cases.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (248), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (13), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (131), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (26), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (34), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (13), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

UPDATE: 5/20/20 5:55 P.M.

West Virginia health officials reported 22 new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m, the Department of Health and Human Resources show 69, deaths, 1,567 confirmed cases and 79,776 negative tests from among 81,343 laboratory results received.

The latest numbers on the DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 977 official recoveries from the virus, up from 950 on Tuesday. In addition, the percentage of positive tests ticked up to 1.93 percent.

In Wood County, state statistics released Wednesday afternoon showed 47 cases and two deaths, while the latest numbers from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department released Wednesday afternoon showed 50 total cases.

Elsewhere in the region, the MOVHD reported nine cases in Roane County, four in Wirt County, two each in Pleasants and Calhoun counties and one in Ritchie County.

Doddridge and Webster are the only remaining counties without a confirmed COVID-19 cases, DHHR statistics show.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (245), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (33), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (115), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (34), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (10), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

UPDATE: 5/20/20 10:15 A.M.

West Virginia health officials reported 31 new coronavirus cases and the state's 69th death in statistics updated Wednesday morning.

The latest victim is identified as a 75-year-old man in Kanawha County, which is now tied with Jackson County for the most deaths with 17.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the DHHR reported 1,545 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 79,096 negative tests from among 80,641 laboratory results received.

The latest numbers on the DHHR's COVID-19 website Wednesday morning also showed 950 official recoveries from the virus, while the percentage of positive tests dropped to 1.92 percent.

In Wood County, state statistics Wednesday morning continued to show 47 cases and two deaths, while the latest numbers from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department released Tuesday afternoon showed 49 total cases.

Elsewhere in the region, the MOVHD reported nine cases in Roane County, four in Wirt County, two each in Pleasants and Calhoun counties and one in Ritchie County.

Doddridge and Webster are the only remaining counties without a confirmed COVID-19 cases, DHHR statistics show.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (233), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (40), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (33), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (111), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (30), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (9), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (47), Wyoming (3).

UPDATE: 5/19/20 7 P.M.

Five new coronavirus cases were confirmed Tuesday afternoon by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to raise the state total to 1,514.

As of 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, the death toll remained at 68 and 77,097 negative tests had been received from among 78,611 laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The latest numbers on the DHHR's COVID-19 website Tuesday afternoon also showed 47 total cases in Wood County, one less that in previous updates, and 950 official recoveries statewide from the virus.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has reported 49 cases and two deaths in Wood County.

The percentage of positive tests across the state remained at 1.93 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (223), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (32), Harrison (36), Jackson (135), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (13), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (47), Wyoming (3).

UPDATE: 5/19/20 10:30 A.M.

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed overnight by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to raise the state total to 1,509.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the death toll remained at 68 and 76,792 negative tests had been received from among 78,301 laboratory results received for COVID-19.

The latest numbers on the DHHR's COVID-19 website Tuesday morning also showed 48 total cases in Wood County and 922 official recoveries statewide from the virus.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has reported 49 cases and two deaths.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (219), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (32), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

UPDATE: 5/18/2020 6:25 P.M.

West Virginia reported one new death and 11 new coronavirus cases in statistics updated Monday afternoon.

The latest victim was identified as an 86-year-old woman in Kanawha County. Her death pushes the state's toll to 68.

“Please join with me as we grieve the loss of another West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources said.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 1,502 cases and 76,258 negative tests from among 77,760 laboratory results received.

The latest numbers on the DHHR's COVID-19 website Monday afternoon also showed 48 total cases in Wood County and 922 official recoveries statewide from the virus.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has reported 49 cases and two deaths.

Kanawha County has recorded the second-most deaths and cases in the state with 16 and 203, respectively. Jackson County has the most deaths with 17, while Berkeley County has the most cases with 215.

In addition, the state's rate of positive tests results dropped to 1.93 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (215), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (31), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (101), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

5/18/2020

West Virginia health officials Monday morning reported only one new coronavirus case.

As of 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,491 cases and 74,544 negative test results form among 76,035 laboratory results received.

The death toll rose to 67 on Sunday with the deaths of a 69-year old man and an 85-year old woman, both of Fayette County.

The latest numbers on the DHHR's COVID-`19 website on Monday also showed 48 total cases in Wood County and 919 official recoveries statewide from the virus.

In addition, the rate of positive tests results dropped to 1.96 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (29), Mingo (4), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (11), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (2).

UPDATE: 5/17/20

Officials with West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Sunday two more people in Fayette County have died from COVID-19. The deaths of a 69 year-old male and an 85 year-old female there bring the state total to 67 deaths.

“We regret to report two more deaths of West Virginians and wish their families our sincere condolences,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The state is reporting an increase of 20 positive cases, bringing the total to 1,490. Wood County is still reporting 47 cases.

While more coronavirus cases are confirmed, the cumulative positive test rate has dropped. On Saturday, it was at 2 percent. It now stands at 1.97 percent.

919 people have recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

UPDATE: 5/16/20 6:45 P.M.

West Virginia health officials said on Saturday that an 89 year-old man in Fayette County has died from the coronavirus.

“Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary.

As of Saturday, the DHHR said 1,470 people have tested positive for the virus in the Mountain State. This came as as the positive test rate continued to fall. On Saturday, the test rate sat at an even 2 percent.

919 people have recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

UPDATE: 5/15/20 6:15 P.M.

There have been two new deaths due to COVID-19 in West Virginia today, one in Kanawha County and one in Wayne County. The total number of deaths in the state now comes to 64.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Wayne County and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County. “I’m deeply saddened to report the loss of two more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sincere condolences to their families.”

The DHHR reports as of 5 P.M. on May 15, there have been 71,682 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,447 positive, 70,235 negative and 64 deaths.

As of 5 P.M. on May 14, there were 1,434 cases, meaning there has been an increase of 13 cases since yesterday.

Confirmed cases by county are as follows:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (205), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (138), Jefferson (96), Kanawha (197), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (2).

UPDATE: 5/15/20 10:15 A.M.

West Virginia health officials Friday morning reported seven new coronavirus but no new deaths since their previous update Thursday afternoon.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 website showed 1,441 cases and 62 deaths.

Jackson County continues to lead the state in deaths with 17, followed by Kanawha County with 16, Wayne County with eight, Berkeley County with six and Monongalia County with five. The deaths of two Wood County residents have been linked to the virus.

Berkeley and Kanawha counties are tied for the most cases with 202 apiece, followed by Jackson County with 137, Monongalia County with 114 and Jefferson County with 97.

State statistics show 45 cases in Wood County, while the Mid-Ohio Valley has reported 46 cases in the county.

The state's COVID-19 website also showed 69,495 negative tests from among 70,936 laboratory results. In addition, the percentage of positive tests fell overnight to 2.03 percent, and officials reported 15 more official recoveries from the virus to push the number to 870.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (202), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (97), Kanawha (202), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (95), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/14/20 5:45 P.M.

The deaths of a 76-year-old Kanawha County woman and a 70-year-old Wayne County man have pushed West Virginia's coronavirus death toll to 62.

The Department of Health and Human Resources announced the deaths in its 5 p.m. update on Thursday.

“The passing of these two West Virginians is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said.

The DHHR also announced seven new confirmed cases Thursday afternoon, raising the state total to 1,434.

The state's COVID-19 website also showed 67,544 negative tests from among 68,978 laboratory results. In addition, the percentage of positive tests remained 2.08 percent, and official recoveries from the virus remained at 855.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (96), Kanawha (201), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (95), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/14/20 1:15 P.M.

The coronavirus death toll in West Virginia has increased to 60 with the death of an 81-year-old woman in Jackson County, officials said.

It's the 17th death linked to the virus in the county.

“We send our condolences to the family for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the DHHR reported 26 new confirmed cases, raising the total to 1,427. The state's COVID-19 website also showed 67,286 negative tests from among 68,713 laboratory results. In addition, the percentage of positive tests fell to 2.08 percent, and there have been 855 officials recoveries from the virus.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (95), Kanawha (198), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/13/20 5;45 P.M.

West Virginia health officials Wednesday afternoon reported the state's 59th death linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The victim was identified as a 70-year old Kanawha County man in the Department of Health and Human Resources' daily 5 p.m. update. Kanawha County has recorded 13 deaths, which is second only to Jackson County, which has reported 16.

“As another West Virginian is lost, we remember the family in our thoughts,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed six new cases since Wednesday morning, which pushed the state to 1,404. There have also been 65,706 negative tests from among 67,110 laboratory results, and the percentage of positive tests fell to 2.09 percent.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 855 official recoveries from the virus, an increase of 52 since the website was updated Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reported one new confirmed case in Wood County on Wednesday to raise the total to 46. It is county's the first new case in five days.

The DHHR shows only 44 confirmed cases in Wood County.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (196), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (23), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (92), Kanawha (188), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/13/20 10:25 A.M.

West Virginia health officials Wednesday morning reported 20 new coronavirus cases, raising the state's total to 1,398.

With no new deaths reported overnight, the toll remained at 58.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 65,282 negative tests from among 66,680 laboratory results. The percentage of positive tests remained at 2.1 percent.

The DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed 813 official recoveries from the virus, the same number listed in Tuesday's afternoon's update.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (197), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (5), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (20), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (91), Kanawha (189), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (25), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/12/20 6:15 P.M.

A large majority of the 45 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Wood County are now listed as recovered, health officials said.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said 42 of 59 COVID-19 patients in its six-county coverage have been released from isolation and are no longer being monitored. That includes 34 of 45 cases in Wood County, which has not had a new positive case in four days.

Wood County has recorded the only two deaths in the region that also includes Calhoun, Ritchie, Roane Pleasants and Wirt counties.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases provided by the MOVHD:

- Calhoun - no cases

- Pleasants - 2 positive, 2 released

- Ritchie - 1 positive, 0 released

- Roane - 8 positive, 3 released

- Wirt - 3 positive, 3 released

- Wood - 45 positive, 34 released, 2 deaths

Meanwhile, West Virginia health officials Tuesday afternoon reported the death of a 78-year-old Berkeley County man, the 58th in the state.

“We grieve the loss of this West Virginian and send condolences to his family,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the DHHR's COVID-19 website also showed seven new cases since Tuesday's morning's update, bringing the statewide total to 1,378.

The website also showed 64,330 negative tests from among 65,708 laboratory results. The percentage of positive tests fell again to 2.1 percent.

The website also showed 813 official recoveries from the virus. That's an increase of 10 since Tuesday morning.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (23), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/12/20 10:30 A.M.

West Virginia health officials Tuesday morning reported no new deaths and only two new coronavirus cases overnight.

Only seven new cases were reported on Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed 57 deaths, 1,371 cases and 63,698 negative tests from among 65,069 laboratory results. The percentage of positive tests fell to 2.11 percent

The website also showed 803 official recoveries from the virus.

Health officials reported three deaths on Monday - a 70-year-old Jackson County woman, an 89-year old Kanawha County man and a 56-year-old Nicholas County woman.

Deaths have now been recorded in 15 of the state's 55 counties. Jackson County tops the list with 16, and two Wood County residents' deaths have been linked to the virus.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/11/20 5:15 P.M.

A 70-year-old Jackson County woman is among three new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday afternoon as the death toll in West Virginia climbed to 57, health officials said.

The other victims were identified as an 89-year old Kanawha County man and a 56-year-old Nicholas County woman, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources

The 16 deaths reported in Jackson County are the most in any county. The deaths of two Wood County residents have been linked to the virus.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce three more deaths as a result of COVID-19,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said.

The DHHR also reported three new cases since its update Monday morning.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed 1,369 cases and 62,796 negative tests from among 64,165 laboratory results.

The percentage of positive tests fell to 2.13 percent.

The website also showed 803 official recoveries from the virus.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Fayette, Mineral, Ohio, and Putnam counties in this report.

UPDATE: 5/11/20 10:15 A.M.

West Virginia health officials reported no new deaths and only four new coronavirus cases in statistics released Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website showed 1,366 cases and 62,103 negative tests from among 63,469 laboratory results. The percentage of positive tests stay feel to 2.15 percent.

The DHHR's previous updated on Sunday showed 1,332 cases.

The website also showed 775 official recoveries from the virus.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (190), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (185), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE 5/10/20 9:45 P.M.

On Sunday, officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said a 25 year-old woman from Berkeley County has died from COVID-19. She is the 54th person to have died from the virus.

“To lose yet another West Virginian, especially one so young, is truly heartbreaking,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In their afternoon update, DHHR officials said there have been 62,885 tests conducted in West Virginia, with 1,362 of those coming back positive. As of Sunday evening, the positive test rate is at 2.17 percent.

Statewide, 775 people have recovered from the virus.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is reporting 45 cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Two people in the county have died from the virus.

UPDATE 5/9/20 2:30 P.M.

West Virginia health officials say a 70 year-old man from Kanawha County has died from coronavirus complications. He is the 53rd person to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia.

“As we learn of yet another death to this pandemic, we extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the state has tested 60,997 people for COVID-19. 1,335 of those have come back positive. At the time of this article being written, the cumulative positive test rate is 2.19 percent.

761 people have recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

UPDATE 5/8/20 5:30 P.M.

The death of an 82-year-old man in Berkeley County is the 52nd in West Virginia linked to the coronavirus pandemic, health officials said Friday afternoon.

It's the fourth death in the county, which trails Jackson (15), Kanawha (10), Wayne (7) and Monongalia (5) counties, according to statistics updated Friday on the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 website.

“We are deeply saddened to report another death of a West Virginian," DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. " We send our sympathies to this family.”

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the DHHR website showed 1,326 cases and 58,244 negative tests from among 59,567 laboratory results. The percentage of positive tests stayed steady at 2.22 percent.

The website also showed 761 official recoveries from the virus.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (7), Berkeley (184), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (2), Fayette (30), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (15), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (180), Lewis (4), Lincoln (4), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (35), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/8/20 10:30 A.M.

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia increased by 13 to 1,310 in the latest statistics updated Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

In addition, the number of recovered cases listed on the DHHR's COVID-19 website climbed to 738.

The death toll remained at 51, with 15 in Jackson County, where on outbreak at the Eldercare nursing home in Ripley has claimed the lives of 13 residents. The virus is blamed for the deaths of two Wood County residents.

Locally, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reported a 44th confirmed case on Thursday.That's one more than DHHR statistics released Friday morning.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the DHHR reported reported 58,126 negative tests from among 59,436 laboratory results. The percentage of positive tests dropped to 2.20 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (7), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (30), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (86), Kanawha (176), Lewis (4), Lincoln (4), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/7/20 6 P.M.

Health officials Thursday afternoon reported 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in West Virginia to 1,297.

The death toll remained at 51, with 15 being reported in Jackson County and two in Wood County.

Locally, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reported a 44th confirmed case. That's two more than statistics released by the Department of Health and Human Resources.

In addition, cases have now been reported in all but three of the state's 55 counties Only Calhoun, Doddridge and Webster counties have had no confirmed cases, according to the DHHR's COVID-19 website.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the DHHR reported, the DHHR reported 56,698 negative tests from among 57,995 laboratory results. The percentage of positive tests held steady at 2.24 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (85), Kanawha (175), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/7/20 10:10 A.M.

West Virginia health officials Thursday morning reported 11 additional coronavirus cases as the state's total increased to 1,287.

Cases have now been reported in all but three of the state's 55 counties Only Calhoun, Doddridge and Webster counties have had no confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 website.

The state's death toll remained at 51 after officials on Thursday reported the death of an 83-year-old Berkeley County woman. Jackson County leads the state in deaths with 15, while the deaths of two Wood County residents have been linked to the virus.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the DHHR reported 56,234 negative tests from among 57,521 laboratory results. The percentage of positive tests fell to 2.24 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (6), Berkeley (173), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (28), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/6/20 5:15 P.M.

The death toll from the coronavirus in West Virginia increased to 51 Wednesday afternoon as statistics released by state health officials also showed two additional confirmed cases among employees at the Parkersburg Care Center.

The latest death was an 83-year-old woman from Berkeley County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said.

In addition, updated information on the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed two workers at the Parkersburg Care Center on Gihon Road in Parkersburg tested positive for the virus.

However, a spokesperson for Genesis HealthCare, which operates the facility, said the two employees who tested positive have not worked at the Care Center since Feb. 5.

The spokesperson said they are considered traveling employees who have worked at other facilities, including those operated by other companies, and that it's unclear why their positive tests were linked to the Care Center.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department announced on April 29 that a patient at the facility had tested positive for the virus, but there's no new information available on that's person's case.

All of the center's 60 patients and 80 employees have been tested, according to the DHHR website.

Meanwhile, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the DHHR showed 1,276 confirmed cases in West Virginia to go along with 54,809 negative results from among 56,085 laboratory results received. The percent of positive tests increased to to 2.28 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (6), Berkeley (171), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (47), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (11), Harrison (32), Jackson (136), Jefferson (84), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (33), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (92), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1)

UPDATE: 5/6/20 10:15 A.M.

West Virginia health officials reported six new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning, raising the total to 1,248.

According to statistics on the Department of Health and Human Services website, the death toll remained at 50, with Jackson (15) and Kanawha (10) counties accounting for half of that total. The deaths of two Wood County residents have been linked to the virus.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 54,536 negative results from among

55,784 laboratory results received. The percent of positive tests fell to 2.2 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (20), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (10), Harrison (31), Jackson (136), Jefferson (84), Kanawha (170), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (110), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (91), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/5/20 5:30 P.M.

West Virginia health officials Tuesday afternoon reported only four new coronavirus cases since their update earlier in the day.

The death toll remained at 50.

As of 5 p.m., the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,242 confirmed cases to go along with 53,915 negative results from 55,157 laboratory results received. The percentage of positive tests dipped slightly to 2.25 percent.

In addition, the DHHR's COVID-19 website showed that 667 West Virginians have officially recovered from the virus.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (20), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (134), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (170), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (91), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/5/20 10:20 P.M.

The number of coronavirus cases in West Virginia continues to grow as health officials Tuesday morning reported 14 new cases to raise the total in the state to 1,238.

The death toll remains at 50.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human reported 53,585 negative tests from 54,823 laboratory results received. The percentage of positive tests remained 2.26 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (18), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (135), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (169), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (9), Ohio (34), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/4/20 5:30 P.M.

Wood County health officials confirmed three new coronavirus cases Monday afternoon, even as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice removed the county from a list of virus hot spots in the state.

The governor's move loosens some restrictions as some businesses are being allowed to at least partially reopen.

In a news release, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reported three new cases, raising the total to 43 in Wood County,

In addition, officials attending a news conference Monday afternoon at the Judge Donald F. Black courthouse annex in Parkersburg said at least 25 people in the county have officially recovered from the virus. There have also been two deaths.

Overall, the MOVHD said there have been 13 other confirmed cases in the five other counties it serves, including seven in Roane County, three in Wirt County, two in Pleasants County and one in Ritchie County.

Calhoun County remains one of four counties that still does not have a confirmed case. The others are Clay, Doddridge and Webster counties.

Across West Virginia as of 5 p.m. Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 50 deaths and 1,224 positive cases.

The DHHR said that there had been 52,851 negative tests from among 54,075 laboratory results received. The percentage of positive tests was 2.26 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (5), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (16), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (135), Jefferson (82), Kanawha (168), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (107), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/4/20 10:15 A.M.

The number of coronavirus cases in West Virginia has surpassed 1,200, health officials said Monday morning as some state businesses began to re-open after weeks of being closed because of the pandemic.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,206 confirmed cases, including 43 in Wood County, which remains on a list of counties designated as "hotspots" for the virus.

The deaths of 50 people across the state have been linked to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the DHHR said that there had been 52,033 negative tests from among 53,239 laboratory results received. The percentage of positive tests was 2.27 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (5), Berkeley (161), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (15), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (31), Jackson (131), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (17), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (19), Mingo (2), Monongalia (106), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (11), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/2/20 5:10 P.M.

The death toll from coronavirus has reached 50 in West Virginia. The Department of Health and Human Resources reported Saturday afternoon that a 69 year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 100 year-old woman from Monongalia County have died from COVID-19 related complications.

These most recent deaths bring Kanawha County into double digits. Ten people have now died from the virus there. Monongalia County has now seen five people die from the virus.

"We take the reporting of these deaths very seriously and extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

51,115 people have been tested for the virus in the Mountain State, with a cumulative positive test rate of 2.32 percent. There have been 1,184 confirmed cases in the state. 611 people have recovered from the virus.

UPDATE: 5/2/2020 3:00 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed a 70 year-old man in Kanawha County has died from coronavirus. He is the 48th known victim of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

On Friday, the DHHR reported Putnam County's first death from COVID-19, however the Kanawha Charleston Health Department has revised their initial report. They're now saying he lived in Kanawha County, bringing Kanawha's death toll up and removing Putnam from the list of counties where deaths have occurred. As of Saturday at 3:25 p.m., 14 of West Virginia's 55 counties have reported deaths from COVID-19.

The counties and the number of deaths in each are as follows: Kanawha - 9; Wayne - 7; Monongalia - 4; Berkeley - 2; Marion - 2; Wood - 2; Barbour - 1; Hampshire - 1; Harrison - 1; Jackson - 15; Jefferson -1; Logan -1; Mingo - 1; and Ohio - 1.

The DHHR has confirmed 1,169 cases of coronavirus in West Virginia. 49,146 people have been tested for the virus, with a positive test rate of 2.38 percent. 572 people have recovered from the virus.

UPDATE: 5:45 P.M.

The first reported COVID-19 death in Putnam County has raised the toll in West Virginia to 47, state health officials said Friday afternoon.

The death of the 97-year-old man means at least one death has now been recorded in 15 of the state's 55 counties.

“It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Earlier Friday, the DHHR reported the deaths of a 58-year old man and an 86-year old woman from Jackson County, raising the toll there to 15, which is the most of any West Virginia county.

The other counties and the number of deaths in each are as follows: Kanawha - 7; Wayne - 7; Monongalia - 4; Berkeley - 2; Marion - 2; Wood - 2; Barbour - 1; Hampshire - 1; Harrison - 1; Jefferson -1; Logan -1; Mingo - 1; Ohio - 1; and Putnam - 1.

Meanwhile, as of 5 p.m. Friday, the DHHR reported 1,151 cases from among 47,062 laboratory test results received. The percentage of positive of ticked upward slightly to 2.45 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (5), Berkeley (153), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (6), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (161), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (13), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (101), Monroe (5), Morgan (12), Nicholas (6), Ohio (29), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (86), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (40), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 5/01/2020 11:34 A.M.

Two new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in West Virginia, both in Jackson County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 1, 2020, there have been 46,844 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,136 positive, 45,708 negative and 46 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old male and an 86-year old female both from Jackson County. “We grieve with these families at this time of great loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

UPDATE: 4/30/20 5:45 P.M.

West Virginia health officials Thursday afternoon reported three additional COVID-19 deaths, increasing the state's toll to 44.

The latest victims were identified as a 74-year-old Berkeley County man and a 71-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man, both from Kanawha County.

Earlier Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also reported the death of an 89-year-old man in Jackson County, the 13th county resident whose death has been connected to the virus.

“We are very sorry to report more tragic news concerning the death toll in West Virginia," DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. "Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy. We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families.”

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the DHHR reported 1,125 confirmed cases and 43,575 negative tests from among 44,700 laboratory results. The percentage of positive cases ticked up to 2.52 percent.

The DHHR reported 38 cases in Wood County, one fewer than in past updates, explaining that "as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Wood County in this report."

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (5), Berkeley (145), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (17), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (11), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/30/20 10:30 A.M.

An 89-year-old man in Jackson County is the 41st person in West Virginia whose death has been linked to the coronavirus, health officials announced Thursday morning.

The man is the 13th person to die from the virus in Jackson County, and statistics show 11 of those deaths have been been connected to an outbreak of at least 100 confirmed cases among residents and staff members at the Eldercare nursing home in Ripley.

“Our heart goes out to this West Virginian and his family,” said Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary for the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the DHHR reported 1,118 cases in West Virginia and 43,423 negative test results from among 44,541 laboratory results. The percentage of positive tests dipped to 2.51 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (145), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/29/20 9:00 P.M.

A single COVID-19 case involving a patient at a Parkersburg nursing home was among more than a dozen new cases reported Wednesday afternoon by West Virginia health officials.

In a news release, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said a patient at the Parkersburg Care Center on Gihon Road in Parkersburg had tested positive for the virus as the number of cases reported in West Virginia rose to 1,109.

The MOVHD also reported that 60 residents and 80 employees at the facility have been tested according to state protocol recently announced by Gov. Jim Justice. Not all of those results has been received, officials said.

The case is among 39 health officials have confirmed in Wood County

The MOVHD said the nursing home has been working with the health department's epidemiologist and staff members to identify any employee who might have been in contact with the resident. Those individuals will be tracked for symptoms even if their test results are negative.

The nursing home released the following statement:

"We believe it’s better to overreact than underreact in the face of a pandemic. We have been extremely stringent on visitation restrictions, use of personal protective equipment and many other precautions at our facilities. We’ve followed guidelines and protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), in some cases, getting out in front of them", said spokesperson Lori Mayer.

“Parkersburg Care Center would like to thank the MOVHD and state of West Virginia for proactively testing our seniors,” Executive Director Ashley Ince. “Proactive testing is so important because this is a complex virus that is hard to detect and can take weeks to present itself.

"By the time you have a positive test result, many may have already been exposed. Nursing homes will now be better able to manage the spread of the virus and protect as many patients, residents and staff members as possible.”

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced two more deaths on Wednesday- an 80-year old Kanawha County man and a 95-year old Wayne County woman - that raised the state's toll to 40.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease," DHHR Secretary Bill J.Crouch said. "We offer our sincere condolences to this family for their loss.”

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 41,675 negative test results from among 42,784 laboratory results received. In addition, the percentage of positive cases dropped to 2.59 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting different numbers):

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (143), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/29/2020 10:24 A.M.

The coronavirus death toll in West Virginia is holding steady at 38 as of Wednesday morning. There have been 1,095 reported cases of the virus across the state.

Wood County has seen 39 reported cases of the virus, and Jackson County has reported 129. Kanawha County has reported the highest number in the state with 155.

The reported number of cases by county are as follows:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/28/20 6 P.M.

The coronavirus death toll in West Virginia climbed to 38 Tuesday afternoon as state health officials reported the death of a 50-year-old woman in Jefferson County.

“With sadness, we report another life lost to this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, said.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 1,095 confirmed cases in the state, including 39 in Wood County and 129 in Jackson County, which has the third-most cases in the state.

Five counties - Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Ritchie and Webster - still do not have a confirmed coronavirus case.

Jackson County leads the state with 12 deaths, while Wood County has reported the deaths of two residents. The two counties are among 13 reporting at least one death.

Statistics posted on the DHHR's COVID-19 website Tuesday afternoon showed 40,431 negative test results from among 41,526 laboratory results received.

Overall, the percentage of positive tests fell to 2.64 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (103), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/28/20

West Virginia health officials are reporting two new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That brings the total number to 1,079.

According to the news release from the Department of Health and Human Resources, the state has received 40,489 total tests. There are 39,410 negatives and 37 deaths.

The DHHR has removed some duplicate reports that were received during an onboarding from facilities over the last five days.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (139)

Boone (2)

Braxton (2)

Brooke (3)

Cabell (39)

Fayette (11)

Gilmer (2)

Grant (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (7)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (3)

Harrison (30)

Jackson (127)

Jefferson (75)

Kanawha (156)

Lewis (4)

Lincoln (1)

Logan (12)

Marion (45)

Marshall (11)

Mason (12)

McDowell (6)

Mercer (9)

Mineral (14)

Mingo (2)

Monongalia (102)

Monroe (5)

Morgan (9)

Nicholas (6)

Ohio (26)

Pendleton (3)

Pleasants (2)

Pocahontas (1)

Preston (13)

Putnam (22)

Raleigh (8)

Randolph (4)

Roane (4)

Summers (1)

Taylor (6)

Tucker (4)

Tyler (3)

Upshur (4)

Wayne (83)

Wetzel (4)

Wirt (3)

Wood (38)

Wyoming (1)

UPDATE: 4/27/20 5:15 P.M.

The death of a 91-year-old woman has pushed the coronavirus death toll to 12 in Jackson County and 37 in West Virginia, health officials announced Monday afternoon.

The death was the third one from Jackson County announced Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Earlier, officials reported the deaths of two women, ages 92 and 76.

“It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to this family,” said DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the DHHR reported 1,077 confirmed cases in the state, with 127 in Jackson County and 38 in Wood County.

The DHHR also reported 42,150 negative tests out of 43,227 laboratory results received. The percentage of positive tests was 2.49 percent, according to information on the DHHR's COVID-19 website.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (40), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (21), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/27/20 10:15 A.M.

The deaths of two elderly women in Jackson County have raised the death toll from the coronavirus to 11 in the county and 36 in West Virginia, health officials said Monday morning.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said the women were 92 years old and 76 years old.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the DHHR reported 1,063 confirmed cases in the state, including 127 in Jackson County, which has the third-most cases in the state behind Kanawha (155) and Berkeley (133) counties. There are 35 confirmed cases in Wood County.

The DHHR also reported 41,976 negative tests out of 43,039 laboratory results received.

The percentage of positive tests was 2.47 percent, according to information on the DHHR's COVID-19 website.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (133), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (41), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (72), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/26/20 5:00 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources reported 1,053 positive coronavirus cases on Sunday afternoon.

That's up 9 from earlier Sunday.

34 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in West Virginia. The latest person to die was an 88 year-old woman from Jackson County.

Jackson County has 127 confirmed cases of coronavirus, or roughly 12% of the state's total.

There have been 39,184 tests given in the state and 38,131 of them have come back negative.

UPDATE: 4/26/2020

West Virginia health officials are now reporting 34 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to the latest information from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County.

In a news release Sunday morning, Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary says, “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state.”

As of 10:0 a.m. on Sunday morning, the DHHR has received 39,063 lab results for COVID-19. There are 1,044 confirmed cases and 38,019 negative tests.

The news releases says, “The increase in the number of lab reports today is due to the onboarding of electronic lab reporting from a large number of facilities and the receipt of historical negative lab results from those facilities.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (131)

Boone (2)

Braxton (2)

Brooke (4)

Cabell (38)

Calhoun (1)

Fayette (9)

Gilmer (1)

Grant (2)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (7)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (3)

Harrison (30)

Jackson (126)

Jefferson (71)

Kanawha (152)

Lewis (4)

Lincoln (1)

Logan (12)

Marion (45)

Marshall (10)

Mason (11)

McDowell (6)

Mercer (9)

Mineral (14)

Mingo (2)

Monongalia (99)

Monroe (5)

Morgan (9)

Nicholas (6)

Ohio (26)

Pendleton (3)

Pleasants (2)

Preston (13)

Putnam (17)

Raleigh (8)

Randolph (4)

Roane (3)

Summers (1)

Taylor (6)

Tucker (4)

Tyler (3)

Upshur (4)

Wayne (82)

Wetzel (3)

Wirt (3)

Wood (35)

Wyoming (1)

UPDATE: 4/25/20 5:00 P.M.

Another West Virginian has died of coronavirus related complications. State health officials said Saturday a 67 year-old man from Kanawha County has died. He is the 33rd person to have died from the virus in West Virginia.

Mountain State officials are reporting 1,025 positive cases statewide. 33,210 people have been tested for the virus, with a positive test rate of just over 3%.

State officials are now reporting Wood County has 35 cases of the virus.

Health officials announced yesterday that a patient at Encompass Health in Parkersburg has tested positive for the virus.

That patient has been isolated and staff members are following state recommendations to protect themselves and other patients.

Although only one person is positive for coronavirus - this is considered an outbreak and is being monitored by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

Pleasants County is reporting 2 cases of the virus and Wirt County is reporting 3 cases.

UPDATE: 4/24/20 5:50 P.M.

West Virginia has surpassed 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state health officials said Friday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,010 cases, including 116 in Jackson County, which has the third-most behind Kanawha County (147) and Berkeley County (129).

Wood County has 36 confirmed cases, health officials said, including a patient at Encompass Health in Parkersburg.

The deaths of 32 West Virginia residents have been linked to COVID-19, including eight in Jackson County, which leads the state. Two deaths have been reported in Wood County.

Meanwhile, the DHHR Friday afternoon reported 31,409 negative COVID-19 results from 32,419 laboratory results received.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (129), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (116), Jefferson (70), Kanawha (147), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (36), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE 4/24/20 3:41 P.M.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department confirm Friday afternoon that a of patient at the Encompass Health facility in Parkersburg had tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said the patient has been isolated from all other patients, and staff members are following West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources recommendations to protect staff members and residents.

Although it is only one person testing positive, state protocol classifies that as an “outbreak,” which is being monitored by MOVHD.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the MOVHD region. Both are in Wood County which has a total of 35 positives. Wirt and Roane counties have had three positives; Pleasants remains at two. Calhoun and Ritchie Counties have no reported positive COVID-19 cases.

If you want information about what to do if exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab).

Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

UPDATE: 4/24/20 10:15 A.M.

West Virginia health officials Friday morning reported the death of an eighth Jackson County resident, raising the state's coronavirus death toll to 32.

The death of the 84-year-old woman means 25 percent of the state's COVID-19 deaths have been in Jackson County. Thirteen counties have reported at least one death related to the virus.

“We join the family in mourning the passing of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the DHHR reported 988 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 28,823 negative results from 29,811 laboratory tests. Officials also reported that the percentage of positive tests had fallen to 3.31 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (128), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (113), Jefferson (68), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/23/20 5:30 P.M.

The death toll from the coronavirus in West Virginia has climbed to 31 with Thursday's announcement of two more deaths.

The latest victims have been identified as an 85-year old Wayne County man and a 71-year-old Kanawha County man.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary.of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 5 p.m., the DHHR reported 981 cases among 29,116 laboratory results that included 28,135 negative tests. Officials also reported that the percentage of positive tests had fallen to 3.37 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (127), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (8), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (112), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (5), Ohio (24), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/23/20 3:30 P.M.

Twenty-seven people in the six-county area served by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department have recovered from the coronavirus, officials said.

Twenty-two of those who have recovered from the virus are among 33 confirmed cases in Wood County, the MOVHD said Thursday afternoon in a news release.

The deaths of two Wood County residents - a 53-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman - have been linked to COVID, officials said.

Following are statistics from the five other counties in the MOVHD region: Pleasants County, two cases, one recovered; Roane County, three cases, two recovered; and Wirt County, three cases, two recovered. Calhoun and Ritchie counties have yet to report a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Those listed as recovered have met the CDC guidelines for discontinuation of isolation for persons with COVID‐19, the MOVHD said.

UPDATE: 4/23/20 10:15 A.M.

West Virginia health officials reported four new coronavirus cases overnight, raising the state's total to 967.

The death toll remains at 29 following Wednesday's announcement that three elderly women had died. They included an 85-year-old from Jackson County, an 85-year-old from Kanawha County and a 69-year-old from Barbour County.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services said it had received 26,938 negative results from 27,905 tests. Officials also reported that the percentage of positive tests had fallen to 3.47 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (36), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/22/20 5:40 P.M.

The deaths of three elderly women in West Virginia, including an 85-year-old from Jackson County, have raised the state's coronavirus death toll to 29, health officials said.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also Wednesday afternoon reported the deaths of an 85-year-old from Kanawha County and a 69-year-old from Barbour County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents.”

As of 5 p.m. the DHHR said there had been 963 confirmed cases across the state, with 25,998 negative test results reported from 26,961 total tests. Officials also reported that the percentage of positive tests had fallen to 3.57 percent.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (141), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/22/20 10:15 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 10 new coronavirus cases overnight but no additional deaths.

As of 10 a.m.Wednesday, the DHHR reported 939 cases and 26 deaths.

The updated statistics showed 24,897 negative tests out of 25,836 laboratory results received. The percentage of positive tests fell to 3.63.

Wood County, which has reported two deaths, remained ninth in the total number of cases with 33, behind Kanawha, Berkeley, Jackson. Monongalia, Wayne, Jefferson, Marion and Cabell counties.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (121), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (138), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (79), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/21/20 5:30 P.M.

Two new coronavirus cases in Wood County were among 929 total cases reported across West Virginia Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said 33 cases had been reported 33 in Wood County.

The state's death toll remains at 26 with no additional deaths reported on Tuesday.

The DHHR said it had received 25,435 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 24,506 of those negative. Overall, 3.65 percent of tests have been positive.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (118), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (136), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/21/20 10:10 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday morning reported only six new coronavirus cases since its last update Monday afternoon.

As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, the DHHR said 914 cases had been confirmed. There had been 22,763 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,849 negative results.

Two Wood County residents are among the 26 West Virginians whose deaths have been linked to the COVID-19 virus.

The DHHR statistics showed 31 cases in Wood County, 101 in Jackson County and two each in Pleasants and Wirt counties.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases confirmed by the DHHR (local health departments may be reporting higher numbers):

Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (134), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (91), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/20/20 5:20 P.M.

Health officials Monday afternoon announced the death of a second Wood County resident from the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, the person had been traveling and was out of West Virginia for three weeks when he died in Florida.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources late Friday afternoon reported the death of 53-year old man from Wood County but did not list additional details.

State health officials announced the first death on Friday, that of an 85-year-old woman.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the MOVHD reported 31 positive cases in Wood County, ranking the county ninth in total cases behind Kanawha, Berkeley, Jackson, Monongalia, Wayne, Jefferson, Marion and Cabell counties.

Elsewhere in the MOVHD coverage area, Pleasants, Wirt and Roane counties remain at two confirmed cases each. Calhoun and Ritchie have yet to reported a positive case.

Meanwhile, as of 5 p.m. Monday, the DHHR said the deaths of 26 state residents had been linked to the virus.

In addition to the man from Wood County, the DHHR also reported the death of a 98-year-old Wayne County woman.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR secretary said. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

Overall, the DHHR reported 908 positive cases and 22,357 total test results, of which 21,449 have been negative.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases reported by the DHHR:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha(133), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (9), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/20/20 10:10 A.M.

The death toll from the coronavirus in West Virginia has risen to 24 with the deaths of four elderly women, health officials said Monday morning as the number of confirmed cases surpassed 900.

Three of the women, ages 78, 79 and 85, were from Jackson County, which has 101 confirmed cases, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which identified the fourth person as an 85-year-old from Monongalia County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the DHHR reported 902 confirmed cases. There had been 22,155 laboratory test results received with 21,253 of those negative.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases.

Barbour (4), Berkeley (111), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (128), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/19/20 5:34 P.M.

Jackson County health officials said Sunday afternoon that two more people have died from coronavirus related complications. Both patients had underlying health conditions.

No additional information on the patients is being released by health officials at this time.

Five people have died from COVID-19 related complications in Jackson County.

In just two days Jackson County's positive case count more than doubled, going from 40 confirmed cases on Friday to 100 confirmed cases on Sunday.

Prior to the Jackson County Health Department media release, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported

the 19th and 20th deaths in the state. A 69 year-old man from Hampshire County died from the virus, as well as an 80 year-old man in Kanawha County.

The DHHR reported 890 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide around 5 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: 4/19/2020 4:00 P.M.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health officials said Sunday that after weeks of no new cases, Pleasants County has added another confirmed case. That brings the total to two cases in that county.

As of Sunday, Wood County sits at 31 cases, up just one confirmed case from Saturday.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says Roane County and Wirt County each have two confirmed cases. Calhoun and Ritchie counties still don't have any confirmed cases.

Our sister station WSAZ reports a man has died from COVID-19 in Kanawha County. He was a patient with the Eastbrook Rehabilitation Center. At least 18 other people have died in West Virginia from the virus.

The morning media release from the West Virginia Department of Health Human Resources says 863 people have tested positive the for the virus in the Mountain State. The cases confirmed Sunday by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department do not appear to be included in that total. Over 20,000 tests have been conducted with a positive test rate of roughly 4.3 percent.

Over night, Jackson County added 30 confirmed cases to their list. That puts the county at 100 positive cases. In just two days, Jackson County has more than doubled its number of positive cases, jumping from 40 to 100 between Friday and Sunday. Two people affiliated with a nursing facility in Ripley have died from the virus.

UPDATE: 4/18/2020 6:31 P.M.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said shortly after six o'clock Saturday that an additional case has been confirmed in Wood County. That brings the county total to 30.

One person has died from COVID-19 in Wood County.

Wirt County and Roane County still have two confirmed cases each. Pleasants and Calhoun are still at just 1 confirmed case each.

Earlier Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR said two more people died from COVID-19 in the Mountain State. Two elderly people in Jackson County died from the virus. They were both affiliated with a nursing home.

UPDATE: 4/18/2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Saturday that the Mountain State has reached 825 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's an increase of 50 cases from the day before.

18 people have died from the virus in West Virginia. The two latest deaths come from Jackson County. An 83 year-old man and an 88 year-old woman died from the virus. They were both affiliated with a nursing home there. Jackson County now has 70 of the state's 825 confirmed cases.

Wood County has 29 confirmed cases and one death.

UPDATE: 4/17/20 05:30 P.M.

The death of an 85-year-old woman is the first in Wood County to be linked to the coronavirus pandemic, state health officials announced late Friday afternoon.

No other information about the woman's death was

released.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents," said Bill J Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resource. "Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

The woman's death is among three reported on Friday, which raised the state's total to 16. The others are from Wayne County: a 74-year old woman and a 91-year old woman.

As of 5 p.m.Friday, the DHHR reported that cases in Wood County had increased to 29. They are among 775 statewide.

The DHHR also reported the results of 19,088 test results, with 18,313 of those coming back negative.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases reported by the DHHR:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (106), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (4), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (40), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (104), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (8), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (74), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/17/20 11:15 A.M.

The number of coronavirus cases in West Virginia continues to climb, according to statistics released Friday morning by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

In addition, the DHHR took action Friday morning to require laboratories to provide immediate, real-time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 antibody or virus-detection tests to the state and local local health departments.

“The immediate collection of data or other information on the disease will assist in effectively implementing public-health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer and commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the DHHR reported 754 positive cases, while the death toll remained at 13. There have been 18,681 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,927 of those being negative.

Health officials also reported 27 confirmed cases in Wood County, 39 in Jackson County, two in Wirt County and one in Pleasants County.

Seven West Virginia County still have no confirmed COVID-19 cases, the DHHR reported. Those include: Calhoun, Clay, Doddrige, Gilmer, Ritchie, Pocahontas and Webster counties.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases reported by the DHHR:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (39), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (101), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (40), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/16/20 5:55 P.M.

A 56-year-old woman in Berkeley County has become the 13th person in West Virginia to die from the coronavirus, officials said late Thursday afternoon.

“Our sincere sympathy is extended to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR reported her death as the number of confirmed cases grew to 739. Berkeley County has 105 COVID-19 cases, which is the most in the Mountain State.

As of 4:30 p.m.Thursdsy, the DHHR said it had received 18,306 test results, with 17,567 of those being negative.

Health officials also reported 27 confirmed cases in Wood County, 37 in Jackson County, two in Wirt County and one in Pleasants County.

Seven West Virginia County still have no confirmed COVID-19 cases, the DHHR reported. Those include: Calhoun, Clay, Doddrige, Gilmer, Ritchie, Pocahontas and Webster counties.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases reported by the DHHR:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (37), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/16/20 10:40 A.M.

West Virginia health officials confirmed only five new cases of the coronavirus Thursday morning.in their regular morning update of statistics.

As of 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 723 cases. The DHHR reported 718 in its previous update on Wednesday.

Twelve deaths in West Virginia have been connected to COVID-19, and the DHHR said it has received the results of 18,027 tests that produced

17,304 negative results.

Health officials continue to report 25 confirmed cases in Wood County, 34 in Jackson County, two in Wirt County and one in Pleasants County.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases reported by the DHHR:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (102), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (26), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (34), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (69), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (25), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/15/20 05.35 P.M.

The death toll from the coronavirus in West Virginia climbed to 12 Wednesday afternoon as state health officials reported the death of a 78-year-old Wayne County woman and a 70-year-old Mingo County man.

“We continue to mourn the loss of these lives due to COVID-19,” Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, said.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the DHHR reported 718 confirmed cases among 17,821 laboratory test results. There have been 17,103 negative tests returned.

Also Wednesday, health officials reported 25 cases in Wood County and 34 in neighboring Jackson County.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases reported by the DHHR:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (101), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (26), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (34), Jefferson (56), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (69), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (25), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/15/20 10:10 A.M.

West Virginia has surpassed 700 coronavirus cases, the Department of Health and Human Resources said.

As of 10 a.m Wednesday, the DHHR reported 702 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. Wood County accounted for 22 of those positive cases.

State health officials said they have received results for 17,656 tests and 16,954 of those have been negative.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (33), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (88), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (41), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (61), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/14/20 5:45 P.M.

West Virginia on Tuesday reached double digits for COVID-19-related deaths as state health officials said a 69-year-old Marion County man had died.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the DHHR reported 694 cases in the Mountain State to go along with 16,530 negative test results. Wood County accounted for 22 of those positive cases.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (31), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (60), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/14/20 10:10 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday morning reported 640 coronavirus cases that have resulted in nine deaths.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the DHHR reported 17,038 overall tests, with 16,398 of those negative for the virus.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (100), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (25), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (52), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (21), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/13/20 5:50 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Monday afternoon reported 633 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

Earlier Monday, the DHHR reported the 9ninth death in West Virginia related to the virus, a 69-year-old man from Ohio County.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the DHHR reported 16,748 overall tests, with 16,115 of them being back negative.

Also as of 5 p.m. Monday, the Mid-Ohio Valley reported one new case in Wood County, bringing the total to 20.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (98), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (24), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (51), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (19), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/13/20 11:15 A.M.

An Ohio County man is the ninth person in West Virginia whose death has been connected to the COVID-19 virus, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the DHHR reported 626 confirmed cases and 16,029 negative test results.

The most-recent person to die from the virus was a 69-year old Ohio County man, the DHHR said.

“We offer our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

Follow is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (97), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (29), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (18), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/12/20 5:00 P.M.

The Department of Health and Human Resources announced two more coronavirus related deaths in West Virginia just before five o'clock on Easter. That brings the state total to 8 deaths.

The seventh death is a 25-year old man from Logan County, and the eighth is an 80-year old woman from Monongalia County.

611 people have tested positive for the virus and 15,646 people have tested negative.

Here's a breakdown of cases by county, as provided by the DHHR.

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (92)

Boone (1)

Braxton (1)

Brooke (3)

Cabell (23)

Fayette (2)

Grant (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (4)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (2)

Harrison (28)

Jackson (27)

Jefferson (49)

Kanawha (86)

Lewis (2)

Logan (8)

Marion (34)

Marshall (6)

Mason (8)

McDowell (5)

Mercer (8)

Mineral (4)

Mingo (1)

Monongalia (83)

Monroe (1)

Morgan (6)

Nicholas (2)

Ohio (25)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (6)

Putnam (11)

Raleigh (5)

Randolph (4)

Roane (2)

Summers (1)

Taylor (3)

Tucker (4)

Tyler (3)

Upshur (3)

Wayne (17)

Wetzel (3)

Wirt (2)

Wood (18)

Wyoming (1)

UPDATE: 4/12/2020 3:00 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources announced 2 new positive cases in the Mountain State around 10 a.m. on Easter. That brings the total to 593 positive cases.

The two new cases were confirmed in Berkeley County and Jefferson Counties.

The state is still reporting six deaths. 15,531 people have tested negative for the virus.

UPDATE: 4/11/2020 5:50 P.M.

West Virginia health officials are reporting 17 new confirmed COVID- 19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 591.

The Department of Health and Human Resources is also reporting that an 82-year-old women from Wayne County is the state’s sixth death related to COVID-19. She did have underlying health issues.

That DHHR says that 15,228 people have tested negative for the illness.

The agency says there may be some delays in information being reported from individual health departments.

On Friday, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reported 19 total confirmed cases in Wood County. Wirt County now has 2 confirmed cases, while Pleasants County has 1 confirmed case. There are still no confirmed cases in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (91)

Boone (1)

Braxton (1)

Brooke (3)

Cabell (22)

Fayette (2)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (4)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (2)

Harrison (28)

Jackson (23)

Jefferson (48)

Kanawha (83)

Lewis (2)

Logan (8)

Marion (32)

Marshall (6)

Mason (8)

McDowell (5)

Mercer (8)

Mineral (4)

Monongalia (81)

Monroe (1)

Morgan (6)

Nicholas (2)

Ohio (21)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (6)

Putnam (11)

Raleigh (5)

Randolph (4)

Roane (2)

Summers (1)

Taylor (3)

Tucker (4)

Tyler (3)

Upshur (3)

Wayne (17)

Wetzel (3)

Wirt (2)

Wood (18)

Wyoming (1)

UPDATE: 5:30 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Friday afternoon reported 574 COVID-19 cases in the state, an increase of 51 cases since Thursday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the DHHR said 14,527 negative tests had been reported.

Five people in West Virginia have died from the virus, according to the DHHR.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases provided by the DHHR:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (89), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (21), Fayette (3), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (8), Mineral (3), Monongalia (78), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/10/2020 3:50 P.M.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Friday afternoon reported two additional COVID-19 cases in Wood County and one new case in Wirt County.

As of 3:30 p.m., the MOVHD said there were 24 confirmed cases in its six-county coverage area, including 19 in Wood, two in Wirt, two in Roane and one in Pleasants. There are still no confirmed cases in Calhoun or Ritchie counties.

UPDATE: 4/1020 10:10 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Friday morning reported 536 coronavirus cases in West Virginia, an increase of 13 cases from the previous update on Thursday.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the DHHR reported that 14,537 residents had been tested for COVID-19 with 14,001 of those coming back negative.

The DHHR reported 16 confirmed 16 cases in Wood County, which is one less than what was reported by the Mid-Ohio Valley Valley Health Department Thursday evening.

Five people in West Virginia have died from COVID-19 related illnesses.

Following is a county-by-county breaking of cases in West Virginia: Barbour (4), Berkeley (83), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (20), Jefferson (44), Kanawha (74), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (6), Mason (6), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (16), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/9/20 5:15 P.M.

One new coronavirus case in Wood County is among 38 new cases

in West Virginia announced late Thursday afternoon by the Division of Health and Human Resources.

According to DHHR statistics released at 5 p.m. Thursday, there are 523 confirmed cases in West Virginia, including 16 in Wood County.

The DHHR reported 13,863 residents had been tested for COVID-19, 3,340 negative results.

Earlier Thursday, the DHHR announced that a fifth person in West Virginia had died from the virus. The 89-year-old woman was identified as being a resident of the Sundale Nursing Home in Monongalia County.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of West Virginia cases:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (82), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (20), Jefferson (45), Kanawha (73), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (20), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (6), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/9/20 12:45 P.M.

A fifth person in West Virginia has died as a result of the corona virus pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday afternoon during his daily briefing on the state's efforts to fight the spread of the virus

The 89-year-old woman was a patient at the Sundale Nursing Home in Monongalia County, Justice said.

Earlier Thursday, state health officials said reported 485 confirmed cases of the OVID-19 virus in the Mountain State.

UPDATE:: 4/9/20 12:20 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported two new coronavirus cases Thursday morning, raising the state's total to 485.

Four people in West Virginia have died from the virus.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases: Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (14), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (74), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), *Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/8/20 4:40 P.M.

.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 21 new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the state's total to 483.

That is an increase of 71 cases since Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the DHHR said 12,859 residents had been tested for COVID-19, with 12,376 coming back negative.

The DHHR continues to report four deaths in West Virginia.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (13), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (40), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), **Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (73), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (5), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/8/20 10:20 A.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday confirmed 50 new corona virus cases, raising the total number of cases in the Mountain State 462.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the DHHR said 12,545 residents had been tested for OVID-19, with 12,083 negative results.

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in West Virginia,

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across the state:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (66), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (12), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (1), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (38), Kanawha (69), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (30), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (68), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).

UPDATE: 4/7/2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Tuesday morning that 67 new cases of novel coronavirus disease have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 412.

As of 10 a.m., 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 412 positive, 11,647 negative and four deaths.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

In addition, as case surveillance continues at the local health-department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases:

Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).

A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information.

UPDATE: 4/6/2020

West Virginia health officials have reported a fourth COVID- 19 related death.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says an elderly man from Harrison County died from COVID-19. He had underlying health issues and was critically sick.

The DHHR is also reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing the total to 345. The new cases are down from the 42 that were reported on Sunday.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in Wood County.

That brings the total number of cases to 15. The DHHR still has Wood County listed at 11.

No new cases were reported for Pleasants, Wirt or Ritchie Counties. Jackson County did have 2 new cases reported.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says that is will reach out to people that have been identified as a contact and give guidance and monitor for signs and symptoms of illness.

As of Monday, April 6th, 9,940 West Virginia residents have been tested for COVID-19. There have been 9,595 negative test results.

UPDATE: 4/5/2020 9:30 P.M.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reported a 13th case of COVID-19 in Wood County on Sunday afternoon.

The health department has heard no report of additional cases in Calhoun County, Pleasants County, Ritchie County, Roane County or Wirt County.

This comes after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the third death from COVID-19 in the Mountain State. A 76 year-old man with underlying health problems died from the virus in Monongalia County.

The DHHR listed ten cases of COVID-19 in Wood County as of Sunday morning, when the MOVHD had identified 12.

UPDATE: 4/5/2020

West Virginia health officials have reported a third COVID- 19 related death as the confirmed positive cases in the state climb past 300.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says a 76-year-old man with underlying health issues from Monongalia County died from COVID-19. He was associated with Sundale Long Term Care.

The DHHR is also reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 324.

On Saturday, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department reported 4 new positive cases, bringing in the total to 12 in Wood County. On Sunday the DHHR reports 10 cases in the county.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:

Barbour (2)

Berkeley (54)

Cabell (5)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (6)

Hardy (2)

Harrison (24)

Jackson (14)

Jefferson (21)

Kanawha (51)

Logan (5)

Marion (14)

Marshall (5)

Mason (4)

Mercer (3)

Mineral (2)

Monongalia (49)

Morgan (3)

Ohio (18)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (5)

Putnam (6)

Raleigh (4)

Randolph (3)

Roane (2)

Tucker (3)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (2)

Wirt (1)

Wood (10)

UPDATE: 4/4/20 6:30 P.M.

According to a press release from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wood County, as of Saturday at 6 p.m. That brings the county total to 12 positive cases.

The health department previously reported 2 cases in Roane County, 1 in Wirt County and another 1 in Pleasants County. There are no new confirmed cases in any of those counties and the department says there have been no confirmed cases in Calhoun County or Ritchie County.

The MOVHD is continually encouraging people to stay home and to follow social distancing guidelines. The department says anyone who has been tested for the virus should self-quarantine until results are known.

UPDATE: 4/4/20 2:15 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State on Saturday. That brings the state total to 282 positive cases.

As of Saturday morning, 7,404 people have tested negative for the virus and two people have died from it. One of those deaths was confirmed in Jackson County.

The DHHR provided a breakdown of cases in a press release showing how many cases are in each county. Here's the list: Barbour (2), Berkeley (49), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (19), Jackson (13), Jefferson (17), Kanawha (48), Logan (5), Marion (13), Marshall (4), Mason (4), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (40), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (5), Putnam (5), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (7).

Friday, local health officials confirmed additional cases in Wood County, saying the total there is 8 cases.

According to a press release from the DHHR, some people being tested in certain counties may not be residents of that county or even the state.

UPDATE: 4/3/20 4:10 P.M.

Three additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Wood County by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Friday afternoon, bringing the total to eight.

There have been no updates on the conditions of any of the patients in Wood County.

An MOVHD response team has been contacting people who may have had personal contact with those infected by the virus, including any friends, family members or health-care professionals, to assess, give guidance and monitor them for symptoms of illness.

If you are a person who is identified as a close contact, you will be contacted by the health department.

As a reminder, everyone that has been tested for COVID-19 should self-quarantine until results are received to avoid taking chances of spreading the virus.

If you have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, remain at home and monitor your temperature twice a day and report any coughing, wheezing, sneezing or shortness of breath to your health care provider and inform them that you have been exposed

to COVID-19. Testing must be determined by your health care provider.

UPDATE: 4/3/20 11:30 A.M.

Four employees at a Jackson County business have tested positive for the coronavirus, and West Virginia health officials confirmed 20 new cases of the virus Friday morning, bringing the number of cases in the state to 237.

The new numbers include the three new cases in Wood County announced Thursday afternoon by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

The DHHR numbers also show 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, and Friday morning, Constellium Rolled Products of Ravenswood said in a news release that four of its employees had tested positive for the virus.

The company did not provide information about the patients’ conditions, and it is unclear whether they are included in the latest DHHR numbers.

“In conjunction with the Health department and CDC guidelines, we have taken the necessary precautions concerning quarantines,” Constellium CEO Buddy Stemple said. “We are taking several precautions to protect our workforce including regular disinfecting of work areas. I am proud of all who work at Constellium Ravenswood for their courage and dedication thus far in this crisis. You can imagine that operating in this environment with 1200 people and 68 acres under roof is a challenge. I want to thank each of them.”

Constellium said its customers supply medical devices, masks, and ventilators and that the company supplies the transportation markets which haul goods to market.

A large part of the company’s business also involves aerospace and U.S. Defense Department customers.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases in West Virginia.

- Barbour (1), Berkeley (37), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (40), Logan (4), Marion (11), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (5).

UPDATE: :4/2/20 3:31 P.M.

There are now five confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, according to information released late Thursday afternoon by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

Across West Virginia, the Division of Health and Human Resources Thursday afternoon reported 26 new cases of the virus, bringing the statewide total to 217 with two deaths.

No other information about the three new cases was released, but when contacted by WTAP on Thursday, an MOVHD spokesman said two people previously confirmed to have the virus were improving.

The MOVHD spokesman did not say whether any of the five patients are being treated at a hospital or at home.

The health department continues to advise anyone who has had contact with an infected person to remain at home and monitor your temperature twice a day. You should also report any coughing, wheezing, sneezing or shortness of breath to your health-care provider and inform them that you have been exposed to COVID-19.

Testing must be determined by your health-care provider, if you are tested, it is important to stay at home and refrain from contacts with others until your test results come back, the MOVHD said.

Health officials also said it remains important to follow Gov. Jim Justice's stay-at-home order and to practice social-distancing and property hand-washing techniques to help limit the spread of the virus.

Following is the county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases released Thursday afternoon by the DHHR:

Barbour (1), Berkeley (27), Cabell (3), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (39), Logan (4), Marion (10), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (3).

UPDATE: 4/1/20 6:05 P.M.

The Jackson County Health Department confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in the county. It's the second for the Mountain State.

In a press release, the health department noted the individual who died had underlying health problems. They were in the hospital when they died.

No additional information has been made available at this time. Jackson County Health Department officials extended their condolences to the victim's family in the press release.

UPDATE: 4/1/20 12:40 P.M.

West Virginia health officials confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Mountain State to 191.

According to statistics released Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 4,575 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,384 coming back negative.

One person has died from the virus in West Virginia.

Following is a breakdown of confirmed cases by county:

Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

You can find more information by clicking on the related links to the right of this article.

UPDATE: 3/31/20 4:35 P.M.

West Virginia now has a total of 162 positive cases of COVID-19 after the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday that 17 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 4,143 people had been tested for COVID-19, with 162 positive and 3,981 negative. The state also had its first death reported on Sunday.

These counties have the following number of cases:

Berkeley (16), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (3), Hardy (1), Harrison (11), Jackson (9), Jefferson (8), Kanawha (31), Logan (2), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (31), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (4), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

The DHHR says as they continue investigating cases at the local health department level, it could reveal that some people tested in a certain county might not be a resident there or even in the state.

UPDATE: 3/30/20 5:30 P.M.

There are now 145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday afternoon.

That's an increase of 21 cases since Sunday, the DHHR said in a news release.

The most recent numbers released Monday afternoon show that 3,827 residents have been tested for COVID-19. There have been 3,682 negative test results and one death.

So far, there have been two confirmed cases in Wood County.

The DHHR, which is responsible for providing official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, collects test results from local health departments across the state.

Medical providers are required to report results to their local health departments, while commercial/private labs are required to report test results to the DHHR.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases in West Virginia: Berkeley (14), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (3), Harrison (10), Jackson (8), Jefferson (6), Kanawha (23), Logan (2), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (31), Morgan (1), Ohio (9), Pleasants (1), Preston (2), Putnam (4), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

UPDATE: 3/29/20 7:20 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the mountain state. This announcement comes shortly after the first death from the virus was reported.

Health officials say 3,108 people have been tested for the virus, with 2,984 negative results.

In a press release, the DHHR breaks down the cases by county as: 10 in Berkeley County, one in Cabell County, two in Greenbrier County, three in Hancock County, seven in Harrison County, eight in Jackson County, five in Jefferson County, 19 in Kanawha County, one in Logan County, five in Marion County, four in Marshall County, three in Mason County, two in Mercer County, 30 in Monongalia County, one in Morgan, seven in Ohio County, one in Pleasants County, one in Preston County, three in Putnam County, four in Raleigh County, two in Tucker County, one in Upshur County, one in Wetzel County, one in Wirt County, and two in Wood County."

UPDATE: 3/29/20 6:50 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the first death from COVID-19 in the mountain state on Sunday. An 88 year-old woman from Marion County died from the virus.

The DHHR isn't releasing any other details at this time as to protect her privacy.

Health officials extended their condolences to the family.

UPDATE: 3/29/20

A press release sent out Saturday afternoon from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department identifies a positive case of COVID-19 in Wirt County. The health department will be contacting everyone who may be connected to the case.

Health officials want to remind everyone to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

Anyone who gets tested for COVID-19 should self-quarantine until they know the results of their test.

UPDATE: 3/28/20 8:08 P.M.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has been notified of two "presumptive positive cases of COVID-19" in Roane County.

A press release from the health department says they will be following up with anyone who may have been in contact with the presumed afflicted.

The MOVHD also reminds everyone that if you've been tested for COVID-19, you should self quarantine until you've received the results of your test.

UPDATE 3/28/20 7:19 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the mountain state, pushing the total to 113.

New cases were confirmed in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, and Raleigh counties.

As of 6 p.m. on March 28th, 2,818 West Virginia residents have been tested for COVID-19. 2,705 have come back with negative test results. There are currently no tests pending in the state lab.

UPDATE: 3/27/20 3:06 P.M.

A Pleasants County resident is being treated for the COVID-19 virus, according to information released Friday afternoon by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

In a news release, the health department said only that officials started an investigation after the person tested positive for the virus. No details about the patient were made public, including whether the person is being treated at home or at a hospital.

The MOVHD said if you have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, you should remain at home and monitor your temperature twice a day and report any coughing, wheezing, sneezing or shortness of breath to your health-care provider and inform them that you have been exposed. Testing must be determined by your health-care provider.

The health department also reminds residents that it is important to followed the stay-at-home order issued by W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice. If you must go out, use every precaution – physical distancing of at least six feet away when standing in line for groceries or to get take-out items at restaurants.

You should also wash your hands with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds, the health department said.

UPDATE: 3/26/20 5 P.M.

Wood County health officials confirmed late Thursday afternoon that a second person is being treated for the COVID-19 virus in Parkersburg.

In a news release issued about 4:30 p.m., the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said a second patients is being treated for the virus at WVU- Medicine Camden Clark.

No additional information about the case of either patient was immediately released.

We will have updates online and during our evening newscasts as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 3/25/20

As of Wednesday, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there are now 52 positive cases of COVID-19 in the mountain state. That's up 13 cases from Tuesday.

There is still just one confirmed case in Wood County. That case is being treated at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center.

In total, 1,083 residents have been tested in West Virginia and 1,031 of those tests have come back negative. There are 19 tests pending in the state lab.

Wednesday's new tests were confirmed in Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

UPDATE: 3/24/2020 8:50 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, including one case in Wood County. That brings the total up to 39 in the mountain state.

Other counties with confirmed cases include two people in Berkeley County, three in Harrison County, three in Jefferson County, two in Jackson County, four in Kanawha County, two in Marshall County, two in Mercer County, 16 in Monongalia County, one in Preston County, one in Putnam County, two in Tucker County, and of course the one in Wood County.

As of Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. 798 residents have been tested in total in West Virginia. 759 are negative. There are six cases still pending at the state lab.

UPDATE: 3/22/2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is now reporting 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource West Virginia now has 16 confirmed cases.

The new cases are in Jefferson, Kanawha and Monongalia counties.

In total, the agency says 460 people have been tested for the coronavirus with 4 test results still pending.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

Counties with positive cases: Jackson (1), Jefferson (3), Kanawha (3), Marshall (2), Mercer (2), Monongalia (2), Tucker (2), Putnam (1)

UPDATE: 3/21/2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is now reporting 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Two of the new cases have been reported in Marshall County and there is one new case in Mercer County, which now has 2 cases. Kanawha County now also has 2 confirmed cases.

In total, the agency says 332 people have been tested for the coronavirus with 1 test result still pending.

Counties with positive cases: Jackson (1), Jefferson (2), Kanawha (2), Marshall (2), Mercer (2), Monongalia (1), Tucker (2)

UPDATE: 3/20/20

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 8 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, including one in Jackson County.

UPDATE

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the state, making the total positive case count 5.

Two individuals are from Tucker County and one is from Monongalia County. All three are being treated at home. No additional details will be released at this time.

All three new positive cases are travel related.

There were cases also confirmed in Jefferson and Mercer Counties.

As of March 19, 2020, 224 residents have been tested, with 5 positive, 219 negative and 13 tests pending.

UPDATE

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed the second case of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state

The individual is from Mercer County and is being treated at home. To protect the patient’s privacy, the DHHR says no additional details will be released at this time.

As of March 18, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., West Virginia, through its public health lab, has tested 148 residents for COVID-19, with 143 results coming back negative and 3 tests pending.

Now that COVID-19 testing is expanded and available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals, DHHR is only reporting those tests that have been processed through its state public health lab. All positive results obtained by commercial laboratories are reportable to DHHR and are included in the positive case counts.

An information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 has been established. Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

ORIGINAL STORY

Gov. Jim Justice has confirmed the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

The governor announced the case in the state's eastern panhandle during a news conference currently being aired on WTAP.

Justice also announced that bars, restaurants and casinos are to close as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

We'll have updates as more information becomes available.

