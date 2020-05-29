Waverly Elementary students and staff say their final goodbyes

The teachers and staff from Waverly Elementary spent part of their morning engaging with students and their families.

While driving through the school parking lot, the students were able to stop and see their teachers one last time.

While this marks the end of the school year, it also marks the start of a new beginning for the students and staff.

"It's bittersweet for us because a lot of the teachers will be in different places, a lot of the students and families will be in different places," said Shelly Wooldridge, Teacher at Waverly Elementary. "This was really special for us because it was one last time that we could come together and celebrate our school and what this school represents to everybody."

"It was tough this year not being able to be with them at the end of the school year. Being a school that is closing, we had some things planned, that we weren't able to do," said Principal Steve Taylor. "I hope that some things during the summer can be done, that will be able to integrate these kids into a new school. A lot of sad faces today, a lot of kids upset and it's unfortunate that this all happened when it did and that things turned out the way it did."

The school is one of the Wood County Elementary Schools that is closing after this school year.