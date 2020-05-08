Wayne National Forest to open trails

The Wayne National Forest will open trails to designated off-highway vehicle (OHV), horse, and mountain bike use on May 15. Wayne National Forest staff, partners, and volunteers have been working hard to prepare trails for reopening.

“Thanks to the efforts of our employees, partners, and volunteers, we are preparing to reopen our designated trails on May 15,” said Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert. “We are happy these riding trails will soon be available again for public use and enjoyment. While we understand that some visitors may be excited to return to their favorite outdoor recreation activities, we urge them to ride responsibly and follow state and federal guidelines on social distancing and staying safe.”

All trails are currently open for hiking use only. Campgrounds, group picnic shelters, and swimming areas will remain closed. While dispersed camping is allowed, camping at or within 200 yards of trailheads or other developed recreation sites is not allowed. Boat ramps remain open and fishing is allowed.

Vault toilets will remain closed. Portable toilets and trash service will be provided at some recreation sites and trailheads to maintain sanitary conditions for visitors and employees who maintain these sites.

At this time, trail passes will only be available from local vendors beginning May 12. Trail passes are $35 for season passes and $20 for 3-day passes. OHV riders should contact vendors in advance to learn their hours of operation. Passes are currently not available online or at Wayne National Forest offices.