Week three openings in West Virginia scaled back

West Virginia has scaled back its plan to lift coronavirus restrictions to gauge how current reopenings will affect the state's caseload.

Officials on Tuesday said they want to see how things play out before moving forward with their original plan.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has announced that the third stage of his plan will begin next week with the opening of physical therapy centers and drive-in movie theaters.

His original strategy sought to have offices, gyms, restaurants and other businesses start resuming operations in the third and following weeks. Justice has so far let hospitals resume elective procedures and small businesses, outdoor dining restaurants and barber shops reopen.

Meanwhile, there was considerable discussion at the governor's press briefing about a newspaper report stating several masks purchased in early April and distributed to first responders around the state were counterfeit, a charge refuted by Department of Public Affairs and Military Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy.

The story in the Charleston Gazette-Mail Tuesday said officials continued to use and distribute the masks, even though they had ear loops that didn't fit properly.

Questioned heavily on the matter, Sandy said they were among a number of masks-some with regular straps and others with the "ear loops"-that were ordered from a catalog from China.

Governor Justice defended the purchases, noting they were made in the early weeks of the pandemic.

"We were scrambling in every direction trying to find masks," Justice said, "and whether it was the Guard, or DMAPS, or whomever, we absolutely dropped everything and tried to purchase everything we could to protect our people, because our people had no protection."

We also spoke to Wood County 911 Director Rick Woodyard, who provided documentation to us stating the mask designs were allowed under federal Food and Drug Administration guidelines that changed several times from March.

Woodyard agreed that the masks and other equipment was acquired when getting supplies was nearly impossible for all agencies.

