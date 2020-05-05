Wendy's beef production coming up short

As the COVID-19 pandemic goes on the many restaurants that are still in business are feeling more of the sting. Specifically with Wendy's and their beef production.

Because the fast food chain provides their burgers fresh, their beef production must be on a daily basis. And in turn, a lot of the production that goes into this is falling behind. But it isn't because of a lack of beef, but because of the fact that there are fewer workers allowed because of the restrictions.

Wendy's is beginning to pull some of their burger options from their menu. And as much as this is hurting their burger sales, they want to remind customers that their alternative meat options, like chicken and fish, are still available on the menu.