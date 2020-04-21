Wendy’s to offer free chicken nuggets Friday

Fast food giant Wendy’s is offering a freebie for its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company tweeted on Tuesday it would be giving out free four-piece crispy and spicy chicken nuggets at all of its participating drive-thrus.

“No purchase necessary, not a single string attached,” the tweet said.

Wendy’s isn’t the first to give away free food at its drive-thrus during the pandemic. Taco Bell has been giving away free tacos on Tuesdays with no purchase necessary.

Despite remaining open in its drive-thrus, Wendy’s saw lagging sales once stay-at-home orders went into effect in many states. Sales dropped 20% for the week ending March 22. It also temporarily closed hundreds of its restaurants worldwide.