West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union holds Give Love Challenge

Today, the West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union held their Give Love Challenge to help local businesses. They decided to hold this challenge after they were inspired by the campaign put on by Grogg's Home Services.

During the challenge, the bank matched $25,000 in gift card purchases to local businesses. For each gift card purchased the bank also made a dollar to dollar donation to local food banks.

They had a goal of making a $75,000 impact by the end of the day and it was done in just under two hours.

The bank is always looking for ways to continue to give back and help those in the community.

"We are actually 100 percent member owned," said Allie Bennett, Director of Community Engagement and Marketing. "So when we make money, this is what we like to do with it. Every year we give a lot back to our community, we thought this was a creative way to take the funds that we had and make more of an impact by inviting the community to join with us."

