West Virginia Chocolate Festival now scheduled for Halloween

Chocolate goes hand-in-hand with trick-or-treating and now the festival will, too.

The 13th annual West Virginia Chocolate Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. at Ripley Middle School. Admission is free.

“Historically, this festival has led into the Easter holiday,” explained Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. “We’re excited to announce that it is rescheduled for Halloween. It will be a great opportunity for our vendors to sell their treats and it is the same week as National Chocolate Day.”

More details will be announced as the festival date approaches.

With the festival happening during the day and trick-or-treating scheduled that evening, Rader says it promises to be an event to remember.

For information, visitors are encouraged to contact the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-514-2609.