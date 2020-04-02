West Virginia Department of Education, Public Broadcasting offer programming for children

The West Virginia Department of Education and West Virginia Public Broadcasting are working together to deliver televised student- engagement content to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can view a twice weekly, 30-minute televised program called “Education Station,” which aims to help them keep their skills sharp and supplements other remote-learning efforts from their schools and counties.

The program airs at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is available on many cable systems throughout the state, as well as over the air.

The program was developed by educators both at the WVDE and working in the field. It allows students who may have limited online connectivity to continue accessing educational content.

“The school closure has required us to be creative, flexible and focused on meeting the needs of our children, and I am grateful for WVPB, and their enthusiasm for helping us meet this need,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch.

The WVDE is also offering additional resources for educators and families on its website. These include both technology-driven and screen-free options for grades pre-k through 12.

For more information, contact Christy Day at the WVDE Office of Communications at 304-558-2699 or Lalena Price at WVPB at 304-556-4900. You can also email Christy.Day@k12.wv.us or lprice@wvpublic.org.

You can also find more information by clicking on the link to the right of this article.