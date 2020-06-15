West Virginia State University building greenhouse for new agriculture courses

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia State University is building a greenhouse complex in Institute to accommodate the college's new agricultural courses. The school said last week it began demolishing dilapidated parts of a rehab center it owns to make way for the greenhouse.
It will also renovate the still-inhabitable parts of the rehab center for future use. The college is offering new programs focusing on agricultural economics, agribusiness, and plant-soil science through a federally-funded scholarship program.