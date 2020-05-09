West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Parkersburg raising money for the youth

Members of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Parkersburg brave the cold to sell flowers for to raise money for the program to visit Wood County and teach children about the variations of music.

"It is very important if kids don't have an introduction to music then they may not know all of then options they have in the future," said Sharon Longacre, West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Parkersburg, member.

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Parkersburg has various fundraisers every year hoping to reach the goal of 15,000 to 20,000 dollars.

If you would like to donate to the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, visit https://www.wvsop.org