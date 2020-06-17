West Virginia Wildlife Center open daily, DNR says

The West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County has resumed normal hours of operation and admission rates, the state Division of Natural Resources said.

The center featuring native and animals introduced to the state is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

In a news release, the DNR said a trail that loops around the facility has been changed to one-way and that visitors will be required to follow social-distancing guidelines.

The gift shop and snack bar are open, but the picnic pavilion remains closed, DNR officials said.

"The Wildlife Center has plenty of open space and folks can be assured we're going the extra mile to make sure they can feel safe during their visit," said Zack Brown, assistant chief of operations for DNR's Wildlife Resources Section. "With summer here, now is a great time to get outside, enjoy some fresh air and see West Virginia's wildlife in a natural habitat with your family."

Admission is $4 for adults 16 or older and $2 for children ages 6-15. There is no fee for children younger than 5.