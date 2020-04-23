West Virginia and Ohio governors briefings

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says-no later than next Tuesday-expect him to introduce a roll-out on reopening the state for business; one addressing both the economy and public health.

That was one topic addressed in governors; briefings Wednesday that, for the most part, featured no big announcements or major orders.

Justice says West Virginia has recorded no positive COVID-19 tests among prisoners in state jails.

He contrasted that with Ohio, which has reported as many as 2,000 positive cases in one state prison.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Resources outlined implementation of new guidelines intended to provide greater transparency on the reporting of cases.

"One of those is a requirement that individuals who die with the disease are reported to the Bureau of Public Health," said DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch. "The other is a rule which requires us to provide data publicly with regard to nursing homes who have positive COVID patients. We're working to get that up on our dashboard so that information will be available to the public."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, meantime, clarified an order announced Wednesday, allowing elective surgeries to resume at Ohio hospitals.

He says medical professionals should consider a patient's current condition before going ahead with a postponed procedure, taking into account any possible effects of the virus.

"Beyond a reassessment of the patient's health status, health care providers should discuss the risk of contracting COVID-19," DeWine said Thursday, "if the procedure is done. "Providers should make the patient aware of all of the things that are being done, to reduce the risk of the patient's contracting COVID-19 in a health care setting."

Governor Justice noted Workforce West Virginia is now caught up on processing of unemployment claims from workers displaced in the aftermath of state restrictions.

At the same time, Ohio is reporting nearly a million people have filed unemployment claims since "stay at home" orders were issued in the Buckeye State.