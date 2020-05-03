West Virginia dentists prepare to re-open

Governor Jim Justice’s plan to re-open West Virginia began Thursday, April 30th with the reintroduction of elective surgeries into hospitals and the re-opening of private practices. But one group of healthcare providers is waiting a while longer in West Virginia.

Dr. Miranda Dunn says the West Virginia Board of Dentistry is instructing dentists to stay closed through May 11th.

“Governor Justice said we could go back, I want to say next week, but the general board decided to wait one extra week just to be safe,” said Dunn.

Since March 23rd, Bowling and Dunn Family Dentistry has lost 90 percent of its usual business. 16 employees have been away from work, while the remaining five have been kept on part-time to handle emergencies.

Dunn said they’re all ready to get back to work and they’re taking precautions.

“Our office in particular, we’ve installed highly efficient air filter units throughout the office to help filter the air,” said Dunn. “We’re taking additional disinfection and cleaning protocols throughout all the common area.”

Dunn said some of the precautions her office will be taking are mandated by the Board of Dentistry and others have been recommended by different health officials.

“We’ll have extra protective equipment that we’re wearing, face shields, gowns, possibly respirator masks,” said Dunn.

There’s also going to be a health screening before patients enter the office. Any patient showing signs of COVID-19 will be turned away. Dunn says they’ll be asking patients to wait in their car before being called back to the operatory and anyone accompanying the patient will be asked to wait outside.

A visit to the Board of Dentistry’s website shows a long list of requirements for dentists to have in place before re-opening, including the requirement that each dentistry employee sign “A COVID-19 Back to Work Informed Consent document.” The Board of Dentistry is also requiring in-office training to prepare employees for changes in protocol.

