West Virginia expanding vote-by-mail in primary amid virus

West Virginia election officials say they are expanding vote-by-mail options to increase primary election turnout in response to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Secretary of State Mac Warner on Wednesday said his office will ``ramp up'' the state's absentee ballot system to allow people who are worried about getting the virus to cast their votes by mail in the May 12 primary. He encouraged voters to apply for an absentee ballot on the secretary of state's website as soon as possible. West Virginia on Tuesday announced its first case of the virus. The person is in Jefferson County and has been voluntarily quarantined since first showing symptoms.

