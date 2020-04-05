Gov. Justice tightens virus restrictions for 6 counties

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has tightened restrictions on six counties in an attempt to curb coronavirus hotspot.

In an executive order Friday, the Republican governor restricted people in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties to gatherings of no more than five.

On Saturday night, Justice expanded the order to Harrison, Monongalia and Kanawha counties. Justice says 62 percent of the state's 282 positive cases are in the six counties.

Justice directed all businesses in the six counties, including those deemed essential under his statewide stay-at-home order, to require employees to work from home or remotely to the maximum extent possible.