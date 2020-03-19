West Virginia governor eases unemployment rules amid virus

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has loosened unemployment regulations for people whose jobs have been shuttered over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

An executive order from the Republican governor on Thursday directs commerce officials to ensure that people who had their hours reduced or are prevented from working due to the virus get the maximum amount of benefits allowable by federal law.

It also waives rules such as one-week waiting period for benefits and a requirement that people are actively searching for work.

Earlier his week, Justice issued a state of emergency and ordered bars, restaurants, casinos, gyms, health clubs and recreation centers to close for at least two weeks.