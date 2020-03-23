West Virginia governor issues 'stay-at-home' as virus grows

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued a statewide stay-home directive and ordered nonessential businesses to close as confirmed coronavirus cases reached at least 16.

The order allows people to go out for food, medicine and other important items.

It goes into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

He didn't set an end date. Officials say essential businesses include grocery stores, banks, gas stations and pharmacies.

A full executive order is set to be posted online Monday.

Nonessential establishments include gyms, dine-in restaurants and bars.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has postponed most court hearings to April 10, declaring a judicial emergency.