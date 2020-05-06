West Virginia governor ordering targeted testing as state reopens

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is mandating coronavirus testing at assisted living facilities and daycare centers as he moves forward with his reopening strategy.

The governor made the announcement Wednesday after at least four day care staffers in Kanawha County tested positive for the virus. He has made lifting restrictions at day cares a priority of his plan to get the state's economy moving again.

Justice this week slowed his reopening plan so officials could monitor the state's caseload. He's allowing drive-in movie theaters and physical therapy centers to open next Monday, though his original plan called for offices, gyms, restaurants and other businesses to start opening the same day.

