West Virginia primary election day is here

The delayed West Virginia primary has arrived.

Polls opened at 6:30a.m. on Tuesday, June 9. People have until 7:30p.m. to cast a ballot in person.

People who are voting in person will be made to social distance while at the polling place and asked to consider wearing a mask.

Poll workers will be made to wear gloves, masks and face shields.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says nearly 16 percent of registered voters have casted absentee ballots. That is nearly 200,000 people.

There are several key races on the ballot from President to Governor and Mayor in Parkersburg.

In Wood County polling places have been consolidated. To find where your polling place is, click the link in this story.

The primary was pushed back from May 12 to June 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.