West Virginia primary pushed back to June 9 due to COVID-19

Gov. Jim Justice has rescheduled West Virginia's May 12 primary election to June 9.

He cites fears about the coronavirus spreading at polling places.

Justice said medical experts told him that having the primary on its originally scheduled date would be unsafe for voters and poll workers.

He says "There is no question moving this date is the right thing to do," Secretary of State Mac Warner has mailed absentee ballot applications to registered voters, seeking to increase mail-in voting.

He said deadlines on those applications as well as the early voting period will be extended.