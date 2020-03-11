PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia is one of the states that the opioid epidemic hit the hardest. And with that, treatment centers and officials are continuing to look into ways of helping the people affected most by this crisis.
Along with Highmark providing people with in-patient care using telecommunication from their computers and phones, the state is also giving them free transportation to whatever treatment center best provides for them.
West Virginia providing better treatment for people suffering from substance use disorder
