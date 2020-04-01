West Virginia reports 29 new cases of COVID-19; total of 191

West Virginia reports 29 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources the state now has 191 total positive cases.

There are no new cases in Wood, Pleasants or Wirt Counties.

Jackson County has 2 new positive cases for a total of 11.

29 of the 55 counties in the state have confirmed cases.

As of April1, 2020, 4,575 people have been tested. 4,384 of those people tested negative and one person has died.

According to the DHHR testing continues on the local health department level and that those tested in a county may not be a resident of that county, or even a resident of West Virginia.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:

Barbour (1)

Berkeley (21)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (6)

Hardy (1)

Harrison (14)

Jackson (11)

Jefferson (9)

Kanawha (37)

Logan (3)

Marion (8)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (32)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (11)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (3)

Putnam (5)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (1)

Roane (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (2)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)