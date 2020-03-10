West Virginia resorts offer free tickets as ski season winds down

The West Virginia Ski Areas Association has announced that several resorts plan to offer free lift tickets to skiers and snowboarders to mark the season's end.

The association said tickets will be free for state residents on March 15 at Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County and Winterplace resort in Raleigh County.

Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County will offer the same deal on March 22.

According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Canaan Valley plans to close at the end of the free day, while Snowshoe will remain open until March 29. Winterplace said it will evaluate snow conditions and schedule a closing date soon.