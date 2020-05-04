West Virginia schools to feed students during summer

It was announced during governor Jim Justice's daily press briefing on Monday that West Virginia school students would continue to be fed throughout the summer.

According to state schools superintendent Clayton Burch, they have the necessary supplies to feed students for the rest of the academic year, and into the summer months.

In Wood County, they will continue to operate their Summer Feeding program. As of now, they will not change or expand the way they operate, but things could change in the future.

"We've got 15 sites now, that's a lot of sites," said Hollie Best, Director of the Wood County Child Nutrition Program. "We're feeding roughly around 3,000 students. So, we will continue feeding our students. We are working on what sites will be available, and where they will be."