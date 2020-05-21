West Virginia to offer discounts on park lodging

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he's going to offer discount lodging at state parks to show his appreciation for people's actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican said Wednesday that in-state residents renting lodges, cabins, or campsites can get a 30% discount for stays between June 1 and August 31. Residents can book reservations on the state parks website to claim the discount. People with existing reservations should see the discount appear automatically within two weeks.