What fewer presidential candidates mean for Ohio voters

Washington County Democratic Party Chair Willa O'Neill hopes Joe Biden's successes lead to victory later this month in the Ohio Democratic Primary.

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"I think Joe (Biden) is a known person in that he is a kindly person with a big heart, and I think that's something we need right now."

There are definitely fewer Democratic candidates than there were just a few days ago. Pete Buttigeg and Amy Kolbuchar dropped out Monday, endorsing Biden, the former vice-president. Mike Bloomberg did the same Wednesday. And there are indications Elizabeth Warren is rethinking her candidacy.

They're among several Democrats on Ohio's primary ballot, who are no longer in the race. 11 of them filed to be on the ballot back in December.

"There is a gamble there when you vote early, thinking your candidate will remain on the ballot," notes Karen Palowski, Deputy Elections Director, Washington County.

While it might mean fewer choices, elections officials hope fewer candidates might bring more people to vote, in early voting and in the upcoming primary.

Pawloski says she has noticed more people showing up to vote early this week.

"Just this week, I've seen more of a rush, just yesterday and today, than we've had in the last week. I think that now that the Democratic candidates are dwindling down, that people are focusing now on one particular candidate."

Votes for candidates who have withdrawn will not be counted on election night.